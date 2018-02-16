2018 Greeley Stampede concert lineup announced

The Greeley Stampede formally presents the 2018 Superstars Concert Series Lineup including Grammy award-winning Darius Rucker, platinum recording artist Dustin Lynch, Roots and Boots Tour 90's Electric Throwdown featuring Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye and Aaron Tippin, chart-topping Aaron Watson, and more to be announced.

2018 Greeley Stampede Superstars Concert Series Sponsored by Power Services Company

Friday, June 22 — Dustin Lynch w/ TBA

Saturday, June 23 — Darius Rucker w/ TBA

Friday, June 29 — To Be Announced

Saturday, June 30 ­— Roots and Boots feat. Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin, and Collin Raye

Sunday, July 1 — Aaron Watson w/ TBA

Stampede Superstars Concert Package tickets will be available on Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. The Superstars Concert package gives fans the opportunity to see all five concerts for one low price. Packages are only $80 or $110 (depending on ticket location). Package prices, based on availability, increase May 1, 2018. Individual concert tickets go on sale March 15 for $35 and $45 each (depending on ticket location).

"When compared to other events, you just can't beat the value our Superstars Concert Series ticket packages," said Greeley Stampede Night Show Chairman Trent Johnson. "There is truly not a bad seat in the house, so seeing five shows for one low price, a price you'd normally pay to see one concert elsewhere, just can't be beat."

Faith & Family Night

Another piece of exciting news is that Faith & Family Night returns in 2018 due to the concert's popularity. This year's Faith & Family Night concert will be held June 24 and features Matthew West with special guest Zach Williams. Matthew West is a four-time Grammy nominee and a multiple-ASCAP Christian Music Songwriter/Artist of the Year winner. Zachary Williams is known for his Grammy award-winning and No.1 Christian Airplay Radio song, "Chain Breaker."

Tickets for the Faith & Family Night featuring Matthew West will be on sale Feb. 21 at 10 a.m., for $30 and $40. Guests can "Stampede Size" the Superstars Concert Package by adding the Matthew West concert for a discounted rate of only $20 or $30 (price depends on ticket location and must be purchased at time of order to receive discount).

Get Your Tickets

Guests can currently purchase tickets for the PRCA Pro Rodeo Series, Demolition Derby, PRCA Xtreme Bulls, American Bull Fighting and season carnival passes. Tickets are available through the Stampede Ticket Office and TicketsWest outlets. Superstars Concert Series Packages will be available for purchase Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. Individual concert tickets will be available for purchase on March 15 at 10 a.m.

2018 Greeley Stampede ticket outlets: Call (970) 356-7787 or visit the Stampede Ticket Office in Island Grove Park at 600 North 14th Ave., Greeley, CO 80631, open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Online at http://www.greeleystampede.org.

Any Colorado King Soopers location. Call TicketsWest 24/7 at (866) 464-2626 or online at ticketswest.com.