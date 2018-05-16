2018 Greeley Stampede grand marshals named

Each year since 1928, the Greeley Stampede has recognized outstanding citizens for their many community and regional contributions to Northern Colorado. The Stampede is happy to announce Rob and Anita Reeve as the grand marshals for the 97th Annual Greeley Stampede.

Food is often used for much more than nourishment. It can be used to comfort or to celebrate. Food is often the focal point of events and can create a lasting memory. For the Reeves, food is how they bring people together and give back to their community.

If you have been to a charity event or fundraiser anytime in the past 20 years, chances are you have seen Rob with his contagious positive demeanor at his custom-made steam engine themed barbeque. Each year Rob donates his time and energy to more than 30 charity events, including Relay for Life and the Special Olympics, barbequing up to 11,000 pounds of meat to help each event reach their goals.

The Reeves spend their professional time helping others as well. Rob, a native to LaSalle, Colo., owns and operates Rob's Repair, an emergency repair business while Anita is a respected veterinarian.

"Rob and Anita are longstanding supporters of the Greeley Stampede." said Justin Watada, Greeley Stampede general manager, "You can always count on Rob to help you do pretty much anything. I don't think they have the word "no" in their vocabulary. I know that if they are helping, the project will get done one way or another."

Along with the barbeque, Rob donates his time and talents to several organizations, including the Greeley Stampede. Rob served on the Greeley Stampede Committee from 2000-2004 as the grounds chairman (2000-2002) and then rodeo chairman (2003-2004). Rob continues to support the Greeley Stampede each year with several barbeques for the volunteers of the event.