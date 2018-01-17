2018 National Wheat Yield Contest launches to showcase greater grain

WASHINGTON — The National Wheat Foundation's annual National Wheat Yield Contest officially kicks off Jan. 17, 2018. In its third year, the contest continues to drive innovation in the industry by spotlighting the best practices among American wheat growers.

This year, the contest is adding a quality requirement, raising the bar for what constitutes the greater grain among U.S. wheat growers.

Foundation Board President Phil McLain believes adding a quality component to the contest will encourage growers to share approaches and techniques that help improve quality and maintain yields.

"The wheat yield contest helps improve the overall quality and marketability of U.S. wheat by creating a reason for growers to share successes and learn from one another," McLain said.

This new quality requirement addresses the market opportunities and needs that will help U.S. wheat growers to maximize profitability as they grow the greater grain and allow the industry to compete with wheat growers around the world.

Philip Gross, the 2017 High Yield Winner, is proof the contest offers motivation to share best practices and try new approaches.

"The National Wheat Yield Contest encouraged us to take a new approach to our wheat acreage. Quality is so important to our supply chain and trade opportunities, and adding it to the contest will help reinforce that you don't have to sacrifice yield to obtain high quality," Gross said.

The 2017 contest had a record-breaking 287 entries from 27 states, and this year's contest is expected to continue growing the momentum of sharing best practices and techniques throughout the industry.

For more information on contest guidelines, deadlines and prizes, visit https://wheatfoundation.org/rules-and-registration/.