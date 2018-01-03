2018 NILE Scholarship application now available

BILLINGS, Mont. — The Northern International Livestock Exposition Scholarship Program funded by the NILE Foundation, is now accepting applications for scholarships for the 2018-2019 academic year.

Since 1990, the NILE has awarded scholarships to deserving FFA and 4-H students that have been actively involved in their respective programs and communities, excelled in the classroom and participated in NILE events. "Promoting the future of agriculture through the support of youth via scholarships is a long-standing tradition of NILE." said Jennifer Boka, general manager of the NILE. "Educating today's youth to be tomorrows ag proponents is crucial to the entire world and we at the NILE are proud to support and embrace the future of agriculture."

Similar to previous years, the NILE Scholarship Committee will be awarding five levels of scholarships.

High School One Time Scholarship — Awarded to high school seniors that meet the qualifications listed in the guidelines. Secondary One Time Scholarship — Offered will also be a one-time grant, for students already enrolled in college or a vo-tech school meeting the qualifications.

Shining Star: All qualified applicants are eligible. This scholarship is for an applicant that stands out in the crowd.

Needle In The Haystack — This scholarship will be awarded to any NILE scholarship applicant if they attend Stetsons & Stilettos in May 2018. The winner will be randomly drawn that night.

Rolling Scholarship — The rolling scholarships will be offered to a select group of high school seniors who will have the opportunity to renew the scholarship yearly, up to four years of their secondary education. Recipients of rolling scholarships will be chosen from the pool of applicants that are current seniors in high school.

Each year the NILE touches the lives of nearly 10,000 youth through its many youth programs, events, "live" animal scholarships, and college scholarships. Every year the NILE Foundation provides over $55,000 in cash and live animal scholarships.

The NILE Foundation was established in 2009 as a supporting arm of the NILE organization, which is dedicated to the promotion of livestock, agriculture education and respect for the western culture.

Scholarship applications and guidelines can be found on the NILE's website, or by contacting the NILE Office at (406) 256-2495. Applications must be submitted to the NILE Office by March 1, 2018, at 5 p.m. (postmarked March 1 will not be accepted). Applications incomplete or late will not be considered. Scholarships will be awarded and announced in early April 2018.