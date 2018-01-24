2018 NWSS National Salers and Optimizer Pen Heifer and Bull Show results

PARKER, Colo. — Celebrating their 43rd year, the American Salers Association had three days full of events at the 2018 National Western Stock Show, Jan. 15-17.

This year's show kicked-off on Monday afternoon with the Pen Heifer and Bull Show followed by the Salers Tailgate Party in the Yards. Panther Country Salers were the gracious hosts of the Tailgate Party. This was a great opportunity for Salers breeders and enthusiasts to gather and enjoy a time of fellowship.

The National Salers & Optimizer Pen Heifer and Bull Show was held Monday morning. The three judge panel consisted of Jack Oattes, Urbana, Ill.; Laura Campbell, Wyarno, Wyo.; and Chan Phillips, Maysville, Ky. The Grand Champion Pen of Salers Heifers was awarded to M&M Stock Farm of Earling, Iowa. Their pen consisted of one March 2017 heifer and two April 2107 heifers, sired by M&M Rebel and M&M Preston. The pen had an average weight of 618 pounds, with an average WDA of 2.08 pounds and average REA/CWT of 1.41. Average EPDs were: CED: -0.06; BW +2.6; WW: +47; YW: +84; MM: +19; CEM: +0; REA: 8.70; %IMF 3.13; Fat: 0.14.

In the Optimizer Pen Bull Show, GG&T Cattle Company of Quinter, Kan. had the Grand Champion Pen consisting of three January 2017 bulls. The pen's average weight was 1,373 pounds, with a WDA of 3.68 pounds and average REA/CWT of 1.27. Average EPDs were: CED: +1.3; BW: +0.1; WW: +62; YW: +112; MM: +23; CEM: +0.9; Scrotal: 39; REA: 17.4; %IMF: 4.45; Fat: 0.32.

Reserve Champion Optimizer Pen of Bulls was awarded to Key Ranch of Velva, N.D. Their pen consisted of three February 2017 bulls with an average weight of 1,185 pounds and average WDA of 3.5 pounds and average REA/CWT of 1.33. Average EPDs were: CED: -0.2; BW: +1.7; WW: +50; YW: +100; MM: +17; CEM: +0; Scrotal: 33; REA: 15.41; %IMF: 3.1; Fat: 0.26.

GG&T Cattle Company was also awarded the Grand Champion Pen of Salers Bulls, with a pen of three January 2017 bulls. Their average weight was 1,232 pounds with an average WDA of 3.3 pounds and average REA/CWT of 1.27. Average EPDs were: CED: +0.4; BW: +1.9; WW: +64; YW: +109; MM: +23; CEM: +0.8; Scrotal: 39; REA: 15.6; %IMF: 3.73; Fat: 0.32.

The Reserve Champion Pen of Salers Bulls went to T Bone Cattle Company of Osceola, Iowa with a pen consisting of three February 2017 bulls. The pen had an average weight of 948 pounds and an average WDA of 2.8 pounds and average REA/CWT of 1.28. Average EPDs were: CED: -0.4; BW: +2.6; WW: +51; YW: +92; MM: +20; CEM: +0.1; Scrotal: 35; REA: 12.1; %IMF: 2.99; Fat: 0.19.

Complete results of the 2017 NWSS Salers & Optimizer Show can be viewed by visiting http://www.salersusa.org/shows.