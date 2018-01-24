2018 NWSS National Salers and Optimizer Sale and Show

PARKER, Colo. — Celebrating their 43rd year, the American Salers Association had three days full of events at the 2018 National Western Stock Show, January 15-17.

The 43rd Annual National Salers Sale was held on Tuesday, Jan. 16 in the Beef Palace Auction Arena. The sale grossed $86,350. Seven bulls averaged $6,410; eight females averaged $4,467; one embryo package was $1,900; one flush was $4,000; and one semen package was $4,000.

Top bull was Lot 4 – TTG Easton 529E, a 2/12/17 son of MAC Wyndham 54W. Consigned by Taylor Goering of McPherson, Kan. and Triple C Farms of Jamestown, Tenn., sold to Fox Grape Farm of Riney River, Va. for $11,500.

The top selling female was Lot 12 – RAO Miss Eva 19E, a 2/28/17 daughter of WHR Zach 48Z. Consigned by RAO Salers of Williston, N.D., sold to K-4 Cattle Co. of Hereford, Texas, for $12,000.

The National Salers & Optimizer Junior Show was held on Wednesday, Jan. 17, immediately followed by the National Salers & Optimizer Open Show. Ben Cooley of Sterling, Colo. judged the Junior Show.

The Grand Champion Salers Junior Heifer went to Christian Hirsch of Thayer, Mo., with JCGC Eliza 765E, a 3/8/17 heifer sired by DJF Whiskey River 9006W. Taylor Goering of McPherson, Kan., was awarded Reserve Champion Salers Junior Heifer JCGC Deva 629D, a 2/2/16 heifer sired by JCGC XL 029X.

In the Junior Optimizer Show, Landon Liebhart of Maryville, Mo., won Grand Champion Optimizer Junior Heifer with DJF Destry 636D, a 2/10/16 heifer sired by DJF Borderline 815A. Reserve Champion Optimizer Junior Heifer was awarded to Kaylie Rian McKay of Emporia, Kan., with KM Stella's Poppy 10D, a 2/2/16 heifer sired by CD Millenium H8011.

The Open Show began with the Optimizer Heifer Show judged by Kevin, Jensen of Courtland, Kan. Once again, Landon Liebhart won Grand Champion Optimizer Junior Heifer with DJF Destry 636D. Reserve Champion Optimizer Junior Heifer was awarded to Kaylie Rian McKay with KM Stella's Poppy 10D.

Next in the ring were the Optimizer Bulls. The Grand Champion Optimizer Bull was M&M Doctor Bull, a 3/28/17 bull sired by M&M Rebel, owned by M&M Stock Farm of Earling, Iowa. DJF El Dorado 64E was named Reserve Champion Optimizer Bull. El Dorado is a 1/1/17 sired by DJF Borderline 815A, owned by Silver Spur Salers of Maryville, Mo.

The National Salers Heifer Show consisted of nine classes prior to the champion drive. Taylor Goering received the slap for Grand Champion with JCGC Deva 629D, earlier named Reserve Champion Salers Junior Heifer. Reserve Grand Champion Salers Heifer went to Morgan Street of Cave City, Ark. with MLS Dinomite 601D, a 2/11/16 heifer sired by SCC Y Not 170Y.

The judge evaluated seven classes of bulls before picking STP LMB Dr Jones as the Grand Champion Salers Bull. He's a 1/25/17 bull sired by STP Indiana Jones owned by White Oak Salers of Fremont, Iowa. The Reserve Champion Salers Bull went to TTG Easton 529E owned by Taylor Goering and Triple C Farms of Jamestown, Tenn. Easton is a 2/12/17 bull sired by MAC Wyndham 54W.

The Premier Breeder was awarded to Silver Spur Salers. Premier Exhibitor was awarded to Taylor Goering.

The ASA Herdsman of the Year was awarded to Maze Farms of Goreville, Ill.

Complete results of the 2018 NWSS Salers & Optimizer Show can be viewed by visiting http://www.salersusa.org/shows.