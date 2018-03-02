2018 PRCA World standings as of March 3, 2018
March 2, 2018
2018 PRCA World standings as of March 3, 2018
All-around
1. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas $59,188
2. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 40,799
3. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 40,092
4. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 27,283
5. Rhen Richard, Roosevelt, Utah 23,560
6. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 20,803
7. Paul David Tierney, Oklahoma City, Okla. 16,262
8. Wesley Brunson, Terry, Miss. 14,645
9. Shane Proctor, Grand Coulee, Wash. 14,468
10. Marcus Theriot, Poplarville, Miss. 14,328
11. Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 10,049
12. Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 9,340
Bareback Riding
1. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah $41,487
2. Mason Clements, Springville, Utah 33,845
3. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 32,570
4. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 32,333
5. Shane O'Connell, Rapid City, S.D. 29,122
6. J.R. Vezain, Cowley, Wyo. 26,852
7. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 24,417
8. Luke Creasy, Hobbs, N.M. 24,144
9. Tim O'Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 22,001
10. Clint Laye, Pocatello, Idaho 21,307
11. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France, 19,637
12. Steven Dent, Mullen, Neb. 18,803
13. Clayton Biglow, Clements, Calif. 18,659
14. Austin Foss, Terrebonne, Ore. 18,134
15. Richmond Champion, The Woodlands, Texas 16,989
16. Blade Elliott, Centreville, Ala. 16,936
17. Will Lowe, Canyon, Texas 16,565
18. Orin Larsen, Inglis, Manitoba 16,463
19. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 16,140
20. Jessy Davis, Power, Mont. 14,295
Steer Wrestling
1. Dakota Eldridge, Elko, Nev. $32,291
2. Jacob Talley, Keatchie, La. 31,656
3. Curtis Cassidy, Donalda, Alberta 28,697
4. Tyler Pearson, Louisville, Miss. 28,629
5. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. 28,580
6. Cole Edge, Durant, Okla. 27,021
7. Riley Duvall, Checotah, Okla. 24,249
8. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 21,879
9. Matt Reeves, Cross Plains, Texas 19,669
10. Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, N.D. 18,694
11. Jacob Shofner, Huntsville, Texas 18,636
12. Scott Guenthner, Provost, Alberta 18,625
13. Kyle Irwin, Robertsdale, Ala. 18,540
14. Tanner Brunner, Ramona, Kan. 17,402
15. Chason Floyd, Buffalo, S.D. 16,888
16. Cody Cabral, Hilo, Hawaii 13,873
17. Taz Olson, Prairie City, S.D. 13,698
18. Rowdy Parrott, Mamou, La. 13,401
19. Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho 12,992
20. Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas 12,661
Team Roping (header)
1. Clay Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. $37,880
2. Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. 31,177
3. Cody Snow, Los Olivos. Calif. 29,823
4. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 29,101
5. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 28,121
6. Nelson Wyatt, Clanton, Ala. 20,308
7. Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 19,250
8. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 18,730
9. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 17,670
10. Steven Duby, Melba, Idaho 16,917
11. Lane Ivy, Adrian, Texas 15,809
12. Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 15,232
13. John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 14,940
14. Bart Brunson, Terry, Miss. 14,493
15. Jake Orman, Prairie, Miss. 14,336
16. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 13,943
17. Spencer Mitchell, Orange Cove, Calif. 13,372
18. Travis Dorman, Dade City, Fla. 13,043
19. Matt Sherwood, Pima, Ariz. 12,828
20. Andrew Ward, Edmond, Okla. 12,808
Team Roping (heeler)
1. Paul Eaves, Lonedell, Mo. $37,880
2. Joseph Harrison, Overbrook, Okla. 31,633
3. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 31,177
4. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 29,101
5. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 26,133
6. Trace Porter, Leesville, La. 25,865
7. Logan Medlin, Tatum, N.M. 24,955
8. Kory Koontz, Stephenville, Texas 18,730
9. Jason Duby, Klamath Falls, Ore. 18,345
10. Buddy Hawkins II, Columbus, Kan. 17,836
11. Matt Kasner, Cody, Neb. 16,162
12. Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 14,940
13. Patrick Smith, Lipan, Texas 13,943
14. Bradley Massey, Perry, Fla. 13,043
15. Reagan Ward, Edmond, Okla. 12,808
16. Evan Arnold, Santa Margarita, Calif. 12,635
17. Kyle Lockett, Visalia, Calif. 12,598
18. Will Woodfin, Marshall, Texas 12,544
19. Cody Hogan, Benton, La. 12,296
20. Trey Yates, Pueblo, Colo. 12,198
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas $63,794
2. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 34,648
3. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo. 33,490
4. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah 33,140
5. Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa 32,698
6. Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, Texas 27,515
7. Zeke Thurston, Big Valley, Alberta 27,039
8. Rusty Wright, Milford, Utah 25,840
9. Cort Scheer, Elsmere, Neb. 18,260
10. Colt Gordon, Comanche, Okla. 17,722
11. Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. 16,430
12. Taos Muncy, Corona, N.M. 16,314
13. J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D. 15,946
14. Bradley Harter, Loranger, La. 15,746
15. Hardy Braden, Welch, Okla. 15,219
16. Shade Etbauer, Goodwell, Okla. 15,178
17. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 14,306
18. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 14,282
19. Ryder Wright, Milford, Utah 13,551
20. Jade Blackwell, Rapid City, S.D. 13,550
Tie-down Roping
1. Blane Cox, Cameron, Texas $42,674
2. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 38,091
3. Shane Hanchey, Sulphur, La. 35,886
4. Jake Pratt, Ellensburg, Wash. 35,367
5. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 34,964
6. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 32,058
7. Cory Solomon, Prairie View, Texas 31,627
8. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 28,920
9. Scott Kormos, Teague, Texas 24,867
10. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 21,296
11. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 18,795
12. Ryan Jarrett, Comanche, Okla. 18,055
13. Sterling Smith, Stephenville, Texas 17,484
14. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 16,758
15. Jordan Ketscher, Squaw Valley, Calif. 16,311
16. Jesse Clark, Portales, N.M. 16,237
17. Riley Pruitt, Gering, Neb. 15,853
18. Tyson Durfey, Weatherford, Texas 13,419
19. Braxton Laughlin, Sulphur, La. 13,213
20. J.C. Malone, Plain City, Utah 12,661
Steer Roping
1. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas $34,024
2. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 24,619
3. Tuf Cooper, Decatur, Texas 24,224
4. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 22,075
5. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 16,619
6. Trevor Brazile, Decatur, Texas 15,268
7. Jarrett Blessing, Paradise, Texas 14,665
8. Troy Tillard, Douglas, Wyo. 12,178
9. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 11,265
10. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas 10,844
11. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 10,716
12. Will Gasperson, Decatur, Texas 10,334
13. Ralph Williams, Skiatook, Okla. 9,651
14. Bryce Davis, Ovalo, Texas 9,395
15. Chad Mathis, Morristown, Ariz. 9,061
16. Tony Reina, Wharton, Texas 8,517
17. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 7,756
18. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 7,308
19. Mike Chase, McAlester, Okla. 5,610
20. Corey Ross, Liberty Hill, Texas 5,522
Bull Riding
1. Sage Kimzey, Strong City, Okla. $68,810
2. Trevor Kastner, Roff, Okla. 56,814
3. Trey Benton III, Rock Island, Texas 47,559
4. Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. 42,795
5. Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 41,765
6. Garrett Tribble, Bristow, Okla. 41,422
7. Clayton Sellars, Fruitland Park, Fla. 37,741
8. Josh Frost, Randlett, Utah 33,597
9. Tristan Mize, Bryan, Texas 32,517
10. Elliot Jacoby, Fredericksburg, Texas 23,533
11. Chase Dougherty, Canby, Ore. 22,184
12. Roscoe Jarboe, New Plymouth, Idaho 20,688
13. Lane Nobles, Gatesville, Texas 20,069
14. Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. 18,825
15. Tyler Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 18,521
16. Michael Riggs Jr., Claxton, Ga. 18,478
17. Ruger Piva, Challis, Idaho 18,281
18. Joe Frost, Randlett, Utah 17,719
19. Koby Radley, Montpelier, La. 17,073
20. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 16,007
Barrel Racing
1. Amberleigh Moore, Salem, Oregon $40,161
2. Taci Bettis, Round Top, Texas 37,817
3. Kylie Weast, Comanche, Okla. 33,354
4. Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, Texas 33,190
5. Kellie Collier, Hereford, Texas 29,339
6. Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D. 23,863
7. Christine Laughlin, Pueblo, Colo. 20,128
8. Kelly Bruner, Milsap, Texas 17,583
9. Carley Richardson, Pampa, Texas 15,43
10. Tiany Schuster, Krum, Texas 15,084
11. Ericka Nelson, Century, Fla. 12,936
12. Carman Pozzobon, Alderbrove, BC 12,264
13. Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. 11,990
14. Lacinda Rose, Willard, Mo. 11,881
15. Sissy Winn, Chapman Ranch, Texas 11,871
16. Cheyenne Kelly, Halletsville, Texas 11,746
17. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, Texas 11,418
18. Bobbi Grann, Sheyenne, N.D. 11,351
19. Wendy Culberson, Okeechobee, Fla. 11,151
20. Lori Todd, Wilcox, Ariz. 11,051