2018 UNL High Plains Ag Lab June Field Day set for June 21

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln High Plains Ag Lab Field Day, scheduled for June 21, will highlight UNL research on dryland crops, especially field pea and winter wheat, as well as grazing and forages.

This year's field day will feature a two-part tour, with the earlier tour stops focusing on field peas and grazing/forage research, and the later tour focusing on wheat research. Attendees can attend either or both tours without missing any topics. The entire tour will conclude by mid-day.

For the field peas/grazing tour, registration, coffee and rolls and welcome is scheduled for 7:45 a.m. and the tour trailer departs at 8:30 a.m.

For those who want to attend only the wheat tour, registration, rolls and welcome start at 8:45 a.m. and the tour trailer departs at 9:30 a.m. The pea and grazing tour will join up with the wheat tour at this point. The remainder of the morning's stops will focus on wheat, concluding with the annual wheat variety plots tour at 10:45 a.m. The day's events will conclude with lunch.

Tour topics and speakers include:

Field Peas and Grazing Plot Tour (8:30 a.m.)

Field pea variety tour (Dipak Santra, UNL alternative crops breeding specialist)

Field pea fertility (Bijesh Maharjan, UNL Soil and Nutrition Management Specialist)

Pea populations and planting dates (Cody Creech, UNL Dryland Cropping Systems Specialist, and Samuel Koeshall, UNL Graduate Research Assistant)

Oat-pea mixtures and grazing (Mitch Stephenson, UNL Range and Forage Management Specialist, and Nathan Pflueger, UNL Graduate Student)

Wheat Tour (9:30 a.m.)

CoAxium Wheat Production System and Aggressor Herbicide (Cody Creech, UNL, and Chad Shelton, Albaugh, LLC)

Dispersal of Wheat Curl Mite and Spread of Viruses into Wheat (Gary Hein, UNL Doctor of Plant Health Program, and Lindsay Overmeyer, UNL Graduate Student)

Wheat Stem Sawfly Emergence in 2018 (Jeff Bradshaw, UNL Extension Entomologist, and Bethany Bergstrom, UNL Graduate Student)

Wheat Variety Tour (Stephen Baenziger, UNL Wheat breeding specialist)

Lunch

On-Farm Research (Karen DeBoer, UNL Extension Educator)

To get to the High Plains Ag Lab office, take U.S. 385 to the Huntsman Elevator (6 miles north of Sidney or 7 miles south of Gurley), then drive about 2 miles west, then one-halfFie mile north. The shop is about one-half mile east of the office.