2018 UNL High Plains Ag Lab Summer Field Day set for Aug. 14

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln High Plains Ag Lab Field Day, scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 14, will highlight UNL research on dryland crops, especially sunflowers, proso millet and grain sorghum.

Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. at the HPAL machine shop. Lunch will be served at noon, followed by an indoor session at 12:30. Presenters and topics for the indoor session include Crop Marketing by Extension Educator Jessica Groskopf; Sunflower Disease Management by Plant Pathologist Bob Harveson; and Wheat Research Update by Dryland Cropping Systems Specialist Cody Creech.

The field tour begins at 1:15 p.m. Presenters and topics include:

Proso Millet Variety Trial, Alternative Crops Breeding Specialist Dipak Santra.

Dryland Soybean Variety Trial, Cody Creech.

Sunflower Fertility Trial, Soil and Nutrient Management Specialist Bijesh Maharjan.

Sunflower Insect Management, Entomologist Jeff Bradshaw.

Proso Millet Fertility and Biochar Trial, Cody Creech and HPAL Research Lab Manager Amanda Easterly.

Sunflower Herbicide Trial, Cody Creech.

Grain Sorghum Variety Trial, Cody Creech.

Dryland/Irrigated Forage Sorghum Variety Trial, Range and Forage Management Specialist Mitch Stephenson.

The High Plains Ag Lab is located at 3257 RD 109, Sidney. To get to the office, take U.S. 385 to the Huntsman Elevator (6 miles north of Sidney or 7 miles south of Gurley), then drive about 2 miles west, then ½ mile north. The shop is about one-half mile east of the office.

For questions, call or email Cody Creech at (308) 632-1266 or ccreech2@unl.edu.