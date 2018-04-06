2018 Western Colorado Angus Association bull sale results

Saturday March 10, Delta Sales Yard, Delta Colo., Auctioneer Joe Goggins, Sales Manager, Jason Wrich

81 bulls sold avg. $3512.35

Top Bulls:

Lot 1008 D C Spotlight 603 consigned by Dustin Carnahan of Rifle, Colo., sold for $6,250 to Nancy Pittman of Rifle, Colo. Sire A&B Spotlite 3065, MGS Hoover Dam

Lot 1038 WRICH COAL MOUNTAIN 1704 consigned by Wrich Ranches of Crawford, Colo., sold for $5,750 to Gerald Knapp of Rocky Ford, Colo. Sire EF Complement 8088, MGS Mohnen Heartrate 1073