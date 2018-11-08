2018 Winter Roundup Convention & Trade Show: Building Relationships

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The 2018 Wyoming Stock Growers Association Winter Roundup Convention will be held Dec. 3-5 in Casper, Wyo. The theme Building Relationships will bring together a variety of organizations and WSGA membership to share ideas and best practices and to build camaraderie.

For over 146 years, the Wyoming Stock Growers Association has served the livestock business and families of Wyoming by protecting their economic, legislative, regulatory, judicial, environmental, custom and cultural interests. The convention focuses on education and networking for members across the state with discussions on agricultural, environmental issues and family succession planning.

Pre-registration for the event is open until Nov. 28 with full price registration being available after that date and on-site at the convention.

The convention begins on Monday with the Progressive Rancher Forum, Make it With Wool Luncheon, a Shared Learning Workshop with U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management participants, and the Branding Iron Bar Reception.

The convention continues Tuesday at an opening general session with a welcome from WSGA President Dennis Sun, and discussion of opportunities for the Wyoming Beef Industry including value-added, export marketing and the use of Beef Chain. Tuesday will conclude with a reception and auction at 6:30 p.m., where live and silent auction items from across the state will be up for bid to support the Wyoming Stock Growers Association.

As the convention moves into Wednesday, breakfast will begin with a legislative update for all convention attendees. The closing general session will follow with the topic of Building Our Federal Relationships with speakers from the Department of Interior, Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Forest Service. Following the morning's event, the WSGA Luncheon and Banquet will feature Wyoming's Gov. Matt Mead. The convention will conclude with the WSGA membership meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

For more information on this convention, please visit http://www.wysga.org or call the WSGA office at (307) 638-3942. Pre-registration, trade show applications, and sponsorship applications are also available on the website. On behalf of the WSGA leadership and staff, we look forward to seeing you at the 2018 Winter Roundup.