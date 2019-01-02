2019 Greeley Stampede community pin design contest

Once again, the Greeley Stampede will be creating a limited edition collectors pin for the 2019 event and we are asking the community to help us design it. If you have a design idea that celebrates our community heroes, we would like to see it. No design experience necessary! This contest is open to all skill levels, age groups and residents of Northern Colorado.

"What better way to celebrate our community than have a member of the community design the limited edition pin", commented Greeley Stampede Marketing Coordinator, Kevin McFarling, "and help us show support for the people that help make our community great."

Not only will the pin be designed by a member of the community, but the winning design will be chosen by the community as well through online voting. The winner of the contest will be given a $250 Visa gift card and two (2) tickets to their concert of choice during the 2019 Greeley Stampede as well as recognition during the event.

Timeline:

Art submissions due Jan. 1-31

Online voting Feb. 4-18

The winner of the contest will be announced during the 2019 Greeley Stampede Kickoff Luncheon. Eligible designs need to follow the theme "Celebrating our Heroes". Keep designs 1-3 solid colors with no gradients or shadowing. Vector artwork is preferred but not necessary. A panel will select the top five designs submitted that will be entered into the online voting.

For a complete list of design guidelines, design template and more information, visit greeleystampede.org/p/community.