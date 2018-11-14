2019 Greeley Stampede concert lineup announced

Just in time for the holidays, the Greeley Stampede is proud to announce the 2019 SuperStars Series lineup and Faith & Family Night artist. The 2019 lineup includes Brett Eldredge, Brothers Osborne, REO Speedwagon and Cody Johnson with one more concert to be announced at a later date. Continuing the popular Faith and Family Night concert will be two-time Grammy award-winning Australian duo, for KING & COUNTRY.

2019 Greeley Stampede SuperStars Concert Series

Friday, June 28 REO Speedwagon

Saturday, June 29 Brett Eldredge

Thursday, July 4 TBA

Friday, July 5 Cody Johnson

Saturday, July 6 Brothers Osborne

2019 Greeley Stampede Faith and Family Night Concert

Sunday, June 30 for KING & COUNTRY

Stampede SuperStars Concert Package tickets will be available Tuesday, Nov. 27 at 10 a.m. The SuperStars Concert package gives fans the opportunity to see all five concerts for one low price. Packages are only $80/110 (depending on seat location). Package prices, based on availability, increase April 1, 2019, to $100/130.

"When compared to other events, you just can't beat the value our SuperStars Concert Series ticket packages," said Greeley Stampede Night Show Chairman Trent Johnson. "There is truly not a bad seat in the house, so seeing five shows for one low price, a price you'd normally pay to see one concert in Denver, just can't be beat."

Individual concert tickets for the SuperStars Series will go on sale Jan. 3 for $35/45 each (depending on seat location). Ticket prices for available concerts will increase the first day of the 2019 event, June 26, by $5.

Tickets for the Faith and Family Night will be available beginning Nov. 27 as well for $30/40, depending on seat location. Guests can "Stampede Size" the SuperStars Concert Package by adding the for KING & COUNTRY concert for a discounted rate of only $20 or $30 (price depends on seat location and must be purchased at time of order to receive discount).

More to Come

There will be one more headliner for the SuperStars concerts to be announced at a later date as well as all of the opening acts for the series. Headliners for the park stage will also be announced at a later date.

Rodeo and Demolition Derby

Guests can purchase tickets for the PRCA Pro Rodeo Series, Demolition Derby, PRCA Xtreme Bulls, American Bull Fighting and season carnival passes beginning Nov. 27 at 10 a.m. as well. Tickets for arena events, including rodeos and demolition derby, will increase $5 the first day of the 2019 event, June 26.

2019 Greeley Stampede Ticket Outlets

· Call (970) 356-7787 or visit the Stampede Ticket Office in Island Grove Park at 600 North 14th Avenue, Greeley, CO 80631, open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

· Online at http://www.greeleystampede.org

· Any Colorado King Soopers location

· Call TicketsWest 24/7 at (866) 464-2626 or online at ticketswest.com