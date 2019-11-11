2019 High Plains Crop Convention will be held on Nov. 26

Increasing resilience in our farms and families will be the focus of the 2019 High Plains Crop Convention being held in Torrington, Wyo., on Nov. 26.

On Monday, Nov. 25, Ted Matthews, director of Minnesota Rural Mental Health, will provide his Rural Mental Health Support Training. Matthews and has been working with farm families for two decades. This training is for people who work with farm and ranch families on a regular basis to help them recognize and respond when they see farmers experiencing stress, anxiety, depression and other challenges. Cost for the training will be $75 and will take place at the Goshen County 4-H Building

On Tuesday, the convention will begin with a keynote address from Matthews, discussing realities of stress, anxiety and depression in agriculture today. Matthews will also be available for free one-on-one counseling sessions during the convention.

Continuing the theme of resilience will be presentations on coping with stress and anxiety in creating your ag legacy, resilience strategies during disasters, and an update on the Wyoming Farm Bureau Young Farmer and Rancher committee on their efforts to build this program and create a network for our young producers.

Other topics will include growing hemp in Wyoming, alfalfa weevil and alternative crops research and much more. Steve Koontz, agricultural marketing expert from Colorado State University, will also provide a crop market update.

Online registration is preferred at bit.ly/highplainsCC2019. Brochures and registration forms are also available by calling Caleb Carter, University of Wyoming Extension educator, at (307) 532-2436. Or you can download the brochure with the full schedule at http://bit.ly/HPCC19info.

Continuing education credits for both CCA’s and Commercial Pesticide Applicators will also be available.