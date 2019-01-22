2019 National Western Stock Show enters final week with strong attendance

DENVER – The 113th National Western Stock Show enters the final week of show with strong attendance numbers during the first 10 days. Since the doors opened on Jan. 12, more than 447,119 guests have visited the historic grounds. This number marks the second highest attendance through the first 10 days of stock show. The record attendance for the first 10 days was set in 2006 with 448,202 guests during the 100th anniversary.

"We work hard all year-long to ensure there is plenty to see, do and memories to make during the best 16 days in January," said Paul Andrews, National Western Stock Show president and CEO. "The success of our show depends on our guests and we are excited to have had so many join us already this year."

The 2019 Stock Show continues through Sunday, Ja. 27, with 11 more pro rodeos, including the Pro Rodeo Finals on Sunday. There are six more horse shows, over 600 trade show exhibits, kids' activities and educational programs, bison and yak shows, plus the popular working stock dog competitions. The end of the week features the long-awaited announcement of the Grand Champion Steer which will then be on display at the Brown Palace Hotel, Friday, Jan. 25. Guest Appreciation Day is Sunday, Jan. 27, with $10 grounds admission tickets and free pony rides compliments of 7-Eleven.

Event and grounds admission tickets are on sale at nationalwestern.com and all King Soopers locations.