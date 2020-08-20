2020 Angus Convention modified to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions in Kansas City

The American Angus Association has made the difficult decision to reformat the 2020 Angus Convention originally scheduled for Nov. 7-9 in Kansas City, Mo. Considering the current gathering restrictions created by COVID-19, modifications were necessary to balance the health of attendees and the need to conduct the business of the association. The event will be a two-day meeting on Nov. 8-9 and will continue the long tradition of holding an annual meeting of delegates that has occurred since the inception of the association in 1883. The National Angus Tour and trade show portion of the event have been canceled and the number of educational sessions will be reduced but virtual options for members and attendees will be offered.

“The health and safety of association members, guests and staff remains our top priority,” said Mark McCully, association CEO. “While no technology can replace the value of an in-person gathering, we believe offering virtual attendance options this year is the responsible thing to do. We plan to offer a modified format, allowing for both an in-person annual meeting and a virtual educational experience for those who would like to join from home.”

Socially distanced educational sessions, an awards dinner and fundraiser will be hosted on Sunday, Nov. 8. Guests who register online can partake in the virtual educational sessions held throughout the two-day event. Association leadership will provide several updates and educational workshops. Each day will be headlined with keynote speakers to inspire attendees to advance their operation.

The American Angus Association board of directors candidate forum and state caucuses will proceed as scheduled and will be webcast for those not in attendance. The 137th Convention of Delegates will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 9. If members are unable to attend in person, they can attend virtually, and voting delegates will have a virtual participation option.

“The decision to modify the event and the business meeting was not taken lightly,” McCully said. “We still look forward to seeing our members in Kansas City, and if not, we hope you join us online. Give the office a call if you have any questions regarding your registration.”

The association knows its membership is resilient, and the COVID-19 pandemic has affected us all in different ways. Offering a modified format for this industry-leading event aligns with our heritage of innovation and progress, and the association thanks its membership for cooperating during these trying times.

For more information regarding the 137th Annual Meeting, please visit http://www.angusconvention.com, where there is an updated schedule and information about registering or modifying a registration.