2020 Colorado vs. The World Rodeo at the National Western Stock Show

The 2020 National Western Stock Show saw record-breaking attendance figures for the opening weekend of Jan. 11-12, including a record breaking Saturday crowd of close to 60,000 people.
Part of the growing appeal of the first weekend is the high profile Colorado vs. The World Rodeo, which showcases “the richest one-day rodeo in Colorado history with prizes totaling $90,000.” The tournament style rodeo starts with 100 contestants split into two teams of 50. The Cinch Jeans World Team is made up of contestants that won 2019 rodeos from outside the state of Colorado, and the RAM Rodeo Team Colorado is comprised of 50 contestants that won 2019 rodeos within the mile high state. High scores from each team keep advancing until there is a head-to-head round of one contestant from each team competing against each other for the title in each of five rodeo events. Winners of those titles can earn a check totaling up to $10,000 for the one day contest. It is a high energy format that packs the stands throughout three performances during the opening day the National Western Stock Show. ❖
Colorado Vs. The World Rodeo Winners:
(Final Round Head-to-Head Winning Scores)
Bareback Riding: Mason Clements – 84 points
Steer Wrestling: Jace Melvin – 4.92 seconds
Saddle Bronc Riding: Wyatt Hageman – 87.5 points
Barrel Racing: Michelle Alley – 15.456 seconds
Bull Riding: Trevor Reiste – 89 points
Trevor Reiste notched an impressive 89-point ride aboard a spiining, high-kicking bull named Foolish Dreams on the way to winning the bull riding title at the 2020 NWSS CO vs The World Rodeo on Jan. 11.
Wyatt Hageman rode a high flying Painted Coast (Vold Rodeo Company) for a big 87.50-point score to tie the head-to head-matchup. Hageman earned the tie breaker through an earlier round score and took home the saddle bronc title in the 2020 NWSS CO vs The World Rodeo on Jan. 11.
In the CO vs The World Rodeo format, the roughstock cowboys advancing to the final head-to-head matchup for the titile and a big payday have the opportunity to choose the horse they will ride in the next round. In this photo, Vold Rodeo Company’s “Painted Coast” was let into the arena for the crowd to see after saddle bronc rider Wyatt Hageman chose it for his ride. Painted Coast later helped Hageman earn the saddle bronc title at the National Western Stock Show’s one day rodeo event on Jan. 11.
Colorado barrel racer Shali Lord blistered the arena in 15.258-seconds to win the Saturday morning round of the CO vs. The World one day rodeo at the 2020 National Western Stock Show. The win advanced Lord to the Saturday night championship round of the popular stock show event.
The Freedome Riders of the Westernaires helped entertain the crowds between events of the CO vs The World Rodeo on Jan. 11. Each trick riding performance ended with Old Gllory being cheered on the way out of the arena.
Mason Clements won the bareback competition with this 84-point ride in the head to head round on a Vold Rodeo Company horse. The tournament style format is a hit with fans, who fill the coliseum stands for all three Saturday performances.
Colorado barrel racer Kim Schulze raced for the timers aboard her 7-year-old gelding in the Head to Head matchup for big prize money, but their 15.603 time came up short of Michelle Alley, landing Schulze in second place at the 2020 NWSS CO vs The World Rodeo on Jan. 11. It was her gelding’s first indoor rodeo and Schulze stated she was very proud of her young horses.
Colorado barrel racer Kelly Yates ran a fast 15.256-second time in the Saturday afternoon semi-final to win the round and advance to Saturday night’s high energy championship round of the 2020 NWSS CO vs The World Rodeo on Jan 11.
In a creative way to pass time while contestants and stock contractors readied for the final head-to-head round of action, the announcer and rodeo clown organized an impromptu “Fun Moms Boot Scramble” to entertain the crowd. 20-plus moms from the crowd raced to the rails and back, recovered one of their boots, and then tried to chase down a bullfigther and give him a “high five” in order to win a prize. A good time was had by all.
Steer Wrestler Jace Melvin stopped the timers in 4.92 seconds to win the title and a big payday at the 2020 NWSS CO vs The World Rodeo on Jan. 11. Winning contestants can earn up to $10,000 for the one day rodeo.