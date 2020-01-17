2020 Colorado vs. The World Rodeo at the National Western Stock Show

Wyoming bareback cowboy Cole Reiner made a textbook 87-point ride aboard a Vold Rodeo Company bucker to advance to the head-to-head round and a chance at a CO vs The World title at the 2020 NWSS in Denver. Reiner came up short on the next ride, but finished in second place overall.



The 2020 National Western Stock Show saw record-breaking attendance figures for the opening weekend of Jan. 11-12, including a record breaking Saturday crowd of close to 60,000 people.

Part of the growing appeal of the first weekend is the high profile Colorado vs. The World Rodeo, which showcases “the richest one-day rodeo in Colorado history with prizes totaling $90,000.” The tournament style rodeo starts with 100 contestants split into two teams of 50. The Cinch Jeans World Team is made up of contestants that won 2019 rodeos from outside the state of Colorado, and the RAM Rodeo Team Colorado is comprised of 50 contestants that won 2019 rodeos within the mile high state. High scores from each team keep advancing until there is a head-to-head round of one contestant from each team competing against each other for the title in each of five rodeo events. Winners of those titles can earn a check totaling up to $10,000 for the one day contest. It is a high energy format that packs the stands throughout three performances during the opening day the National Western Stock Show. ❖

Colorado Vs. The World Rodeo Winners:

(Final Round Head-to-Head Winning Scores)

Bareback Riding: Mason Clements – 84 points

Steer Wrestling: Jace Melvin – 4.92 seconds

Saddle Bronc Riding: Wyatt Hageman – 87.5 points

Barrel Racing: Michelle Alley – 15.456 seconds

Bull Riding: Trevor Reiste – 89 points