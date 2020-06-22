The 2020 CSU Virtual Wheat Field Days are now available for viewing and include a series of videos that feature:

· An introduction of the virtual field days with the leader of the CSU Crops Testing Program, Jerry Johnson

· A walk-thru of the variety trials at Arapahoe, Orchard and Holyoke with CSU Wweat breeder, Scott Haley

· An update from the executive director of Colorado Wheat, Brad Erker

· A discussion of wheat seed issues with the director of CSU Seed Programs, Rick Novak

· Highlights from seed companies discussing varieties that were entered for testing in the CSU variety trials

· A research showcase from CSU experts on weed science, entomology,and pathology

A link to all of the videos, as well as the “Making Better Decisions” book can be found at https://coloradowheat.org/2020/06/2020virtualfielddays/.