2020 Greeley Stampede concert announcement

Tired of the cold weather? Take your mind off the dropping temperature and start thinking of warmer times as the Greeley Stampede is ready to announce the concert lineup for the 2020 event.

“We start to get a lot of questions about the lineup this time of year,” commented Justin Watada, Greeley Stampede general manager. “So we do our best to get the lineup out as soon as possible and start selling concert packages in time for the holidays.”

The initial concert announcement will take place Tuesday, Nov. 12 during the UNC Men’s Basketball game versus Colorado College. Use promo code “STAMPEDE” and purchase tickets to the game for only $7 (additional fees apply). Tickets to the game are available at uncbears.com/tickets or by calling (970) 351-4849.

Following the announcement, the SuperStars Concert Series packages will be available Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. along with Faith and Family Night Concert, rodeo and demolition derby tickets.

“The SuperStars package is the best concert deal you will find,” said Watada. “Five concerts for the price of one concert in Denver is an amazing value.”

SuperStars concert packages will be available for a limited time starting at $80 (depending on seat location). Prices for available packages will increase to $100/130 starting April 1.

Event Ticket Prices:

Faith and Family Night Concert — $30/40 (depending on seat location) $20/30 when purchased with SuperStars package

Rodeo — $15-25 (depending on event and seat location)

Demolition Derby — $20/25 (depending on seat location)

Individual concert tickets will be available beginning December 10th at 10am for $35/45 (depending on seat location).

All available arena event tickets increase $5 starting June 24th.

Join us for the concert announcement and cheer on our UNC Bears!