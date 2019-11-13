2020 Greeley Stampede concert lineup

The Greeley Stampede is proud to announce the 2020 SuperStars Series lineup and Faith & Family Night artist. The 2020 lineup includes Chris Young, Brett Young, Jon Pardi and LOCASH & Phil Vassar. One more concert will be added to the lineup at a later date to complete the series. Continuing the popular Faith and Family Night concert will be Lecrae.

2020 Greeley Stampede SuperStars Concert Series

Friday, June 26 Chris Young

Saturday, June 27 TBA

Thursday, July 2 Brett Young

Friday, July 3 LOCASH & Phil Vassar

Saturday, July 4 Jon Pardi

2020 Greeley Stampede Faith and Family Night Concert

Sunday, June 28 Lecrae

Stampede SuperStars Concert Package tickets will be available Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. The SuperStars Concert package gives fans the opportunity to see all five concerts for one low price. Packages are only $80 to $110 (depending on seat location) for a limited time. Package prices, based on availability, increase April 1, 2020, to $100 to $130.

Individual concert tickets for the SuperStars Series will go on sale Tuesday, Dec. 10 for $35 to $45 each (depending on seat location). Ticket prices for available concerts and ticketed arena events will increase the first day of the 2020 event, June 24, by $5.

Tickets for the Faith and Family Night will be available beginning Nov. 19 as well for $30 to $40, depending on seat location. Guests can “Stampede Size” the SuperStars Concert Package by adding the Lecrae concert for a discounted rate of only $20 or $30 (price depends on seat location and must be purchased at time of order to receive discount).

There will be one more headliner for the SuperStars concerts to be announced at a later date as well as all of the opening acts for the series. Headliners for the park stage will also be announced at a later date.

Rodeo and Demolition Derby

Guests can purchase tickets for the PRCA Pro Rodeo Series, Demolition Derby, PRCA Xtreme Bulls, and American Bull Fighting beginning Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. as well.

2020 Greeley Stampede Ticket Outlets

Call (970) 356-7787 or visit the Stampede Ticket Office in Island Grove Park at 600 North 14th Avenue, Greeley, CO 80631, open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Online at http://www.greeleystampede.org; Any Colorado King Soopers location; or call TicketsWest 24/7 at (866) 464-2626 or online at ticketswest.com.

2020 On Sale Schedule

Tuesday, Nov. 19 10 a.m. SuperStars Series packages, Faith and Family Night, Rodeos, Demo Derby

Tuesday, Dec. 10 10 a.m. Individual SuperStars concert tickets available

Monday, April 1 SuperStars Series package prices increase to $100/130

Wednesday, June 24 All available arena event ticket prices increase by $5