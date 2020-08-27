2020 reimagined state Ffir kicks off with free virtual events and fair food drive-thru

PUEBLO, Colo. – The 148th Annual Colorado State Fair officially opens Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 with a wealth of new, virtual event offerings and a first-ever Drive-Thru Fair Food event.

In consideration of the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis, the Colorado State Fair Board of Authority voted early this summer to modify activities during the 2020 State Fair, with a priority and focus on supporting Colorado’s 4-H and FFA youth.

The theme of the 2020 Colorado State Fair is “A Walk on The Wild Side,” and all are invited to join in this year’s free events:

Colorado State Fair Livestock and Horse Shows

Streamed live August 27-31 and September 4-7, the shows are the largest opportunity in Colorado for youth involved in agriculture to compete and showcase their animal projects. Show times are posted here.

State Fair Virtual Day Camp for Kids

The online camp will be held Monday, August 31 – Thursday, September 3 from 3:30pm to 5pm daily. The content-rich, fair-themed programming is designed for students in grades 3-5. Learn more about the camp.

Butterfly Hunt

Each day, butterflies will be hidden throughout the State Fair website and on social media channels. Find the butterfly and enter its code to win daily prizes and a grand prize to be given away on the final day of the fair.

Fair Food Drive-Thru

Food vendors will be cooking on the fairgrounds Friday, August 28 – Sunday August 30 from 11:30am – 7:00pm each day and Monday, August 31 from 5-7pm. Fair favorites include fried pickles, funnel cakes, jumbo corn dogs, fry bread, buckets of chili cheese fries and more. See the menu.

State Fair Channel

Take in the State Fair virtual programming line up, including Colorado Centennial Farm and Ranches Celebration, Colorado wine tastings, Parks and Wildlife videos, PBS Colorado Experience featuring the State Fair, and much more. 2021 concerts will be announced on August 28th, 29th and 30th at 6pm and September 3rd, 4th and 5th at 6pm. See the full virtual schedule and on-demand video lineup.

Junior Livestock Auction

Streamed live September 1st at 3:30 p.m, this 40-year tradition has raised more than $10.5 million for youth over the last four decades. The 2019 grand champion steer sold for $66,000.

World Slopper Eating Contest

Watch Saturday, September 5 at 1pm as Major League Eating Champ Joey Chestnut faces off with defending slopper-eating champion Darron Breeden in a live-streamed event on the ColoradoStateFair website.

Fiesta Day Reverse Parade

“El Día de Fiesta Reinventado” will be held at the fairgrounds on Sunday, September 6 with a drive-through “reverse parade” from 1 to 3pm. The public is invited to participate safely from their own vehicles and enjoy stationary entertainment, bands, dancers, the 2020 Fiesta Queen and Court and more.

The fairgrounds are not open to the public this season. Competitive events are operating in close coordination with local and state health officials with strict indoor and outdoor health protocols in place, including limited guests accompanying youth competitors.

Tickets for the 2021 Colorado State Fair will be available for purchase on September 10. FAQs related to the modified 2020 State Fair can be found here. Photos of the 2019 fair are available here. Additionally, visit the Colorado State Fair website, Facebook page @colostatefair, or call 719-561-8484 for the latest updates and information.