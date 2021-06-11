2021 Elizabeth Stampede shatters attendance records
Community supports local rodeo after it was canceled in 2020
for The Fence Post
For the first time in its 56 year history, the Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo sold out every one of its four rodeo performances (grandstand capacity on site of 2,200). On top of that, it also sold out its standing room only tickets for every performance. The outpouring of spectator and sponsorship support showed a community eager to maintain the tradition of Elbert County’s largest annual event, as well as show off a desire to live life in the public square.
