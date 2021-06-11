2021 Elizabeth Stampede shatters attendance records

For the first time in its 56 year history, the Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo sold out every one of its four rodeo performances (grandstand capacity on site of 2,200). On top of that, it also sold out its standing room only tickets for every performance. The outpouring of spectator and sponsorship support showed a community eager to maintain the tradition of Elbert County’s largest annual event, as well as show off a desire to live life in the public square.

It wasn't just the rodeo cowboys that were the athletes inside the arena at the 2021 Elizabeth Stampede. The bucking stock brought by Summit Pro Rodeo Company, like Lakota Park bucking off Mason Snyder, was also worth the price of admission.



South Dakota cowboy Jamie Howlett set an Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo arena record in the bareback competition with an 88-point ride aboard Summit Pro Rodeo's Cowtown during Saturday afternoon rodeo action at the 2021 Elizabeth Stampede (June 5).



Nebraska cowboy Kalane Anders wrestled the steer in a quick time of 4.8-seconds, which was good enough for second place overall (behind Chisum Docheff) at the record setting 2021 Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo in Elizabeth, Colo.



With food like carne asada, chicken, shrimp tacos, fish, calamari, and vegetarian, the Dr. Taco food truck was serving up flame kissed vittles to the record number of people who showed up at the 2021 Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo.



Idaho bull rider Garrett Smith pulls off a challenging dismount after an 87-point ride that notched him second place in the popular and sold-out Friday Night Elizabeth Stampede XTreme Bulls event in Elizabeth, Colo. (June 04, 2021).



Mutton Busting is always a popular and loud event at the Elizabeth Stampede. The sold out crowds for each ride, including this 91-point ride on Saturday night by a local youngster named Ruby, make sure the kids hear their support.



Drawing their sabres, the last Marine Mounted Color Guard presents the colors in ready for the singing of the National Anthem and the kickoff of rodeo action before a sold-out Saturday night crowd (June 5) at the 2021 Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo in Elizabeth, Colo.



Country music singer Lainey Wilson performs on June 3 at the 2021 Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo's "Trio of Talent" concert outdoors among the pines in Elizabeth, Colo.



Wyoming cowgirl Peggy Garman won the inaugural Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo title for WPRA Breakaway Roping when she stopped the timers in a blistering 2.3-seconds under the lights and in front of a sold out Saturday night crowd (June 5, 2021).



A big part of the 2021 Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo's crew of volunteers gathered for a victory photo after the completion of the last rodeo performance on Sunday afternoon (June 6). 2021 was a record setting year for attendance at the award winning rode in Elizabeth, Colo.



With every performance sold out throughout the three-day rodeo, Vendor Alley at the 2021 Elizabeth Stampede saw a record amount of people shopping the tents that were set up outside the entrance to the rodeo arena.



With a portion of the overflow audience and other contestants watching behind them, Colorado team ropers Eric Martin and Ryon Tittel compete in front of a sold out Saturday afternoon crowd on a sunny day for rodeo in Elizabeth, Colo.



Concert fans waited in sunset light between sets of country music artists at the 2021 Elizabeth Stampede "Trio of Talent" concert on Thursday June 03, 2021. Once the sun went down, the stage lights and fog lit up the arena, which pleased the fans.



Colorado barrel racer Shali Lord sprinted for the timers on Can Man after the third barrel on her way to a 16.30-second time on Sunday afternoon and fourth place in the 2021 Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo.

