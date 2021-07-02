The 2021 Greeley Stampede had a successful run after having to cancel in 2020. Greeley Stampede organizers loved how the community embraced its return and came out in big numbers to support their long running event.

“Since the Stampede is such a staple, you have subtle changes that happen throughout the year, but you still get that nostalgic feeling year after year when you come here that brings back all those memories,” said Greeley Stampede Marketing Coordinator Kevin McFarling. “It is just refreshing to come back now. You realize how much you take for granted an event like the Greeley Stampede when you can’t have it. I think the reaction we have been getting from the community and how many people we are seeing down here has been phenomenal. I think everybody is really happy to just be back out.”

Longhorns inside the arena to remind spectators of rodeo's cowboy and cattle drive roots is a tradition at the Greeley Stampede. The stands were still filling during opening ceremonies on the evening of June 30, 2021.



The rodeo clown and bullfighters helped entertain the crowd on Wednesday night with the "Dancing Grandmas" routine. Reminding people yet again why they should never volunteer to help out a rodeo clown, these real grandmas from the crowd took the arena and had a great time dancing with the "dance robot" even after the tables were turned on the "winner" at the conclusion of the routine.



Nebraska cowboy Riley Pruitt steps off his horse to get to the calf during Tie Down competition at the 2021 Greeley Stampede in Greeley, Colo.



Geared up youngsters congregate behind the bucking chutes before they enter the Greeley Stampede arena to take part in the always popular Mutton Busting event.



Beutler and Son Rodeo Company always brings excellent roughstock to Greeley, as Kersey, Colo., bull rider Kyle Gardner discovered aboard a high-kicking and muscular "Off Road" on Wednesday night in the 2021 Greeley Stampede.



Newly crowned Miss Rodeo Colorado 2022, Ashley Baller, is now Miss Rodeo Colorado Lady In Waiting. On Wednesday night, Baller was introduced to the crowd and carried the Colorado flag inside the 2021 Greeley Stampede arena before the start of rodeo action (June 30, 2021).



At the conclusion of rodeo action, Beutler and Son Rodeo Company bucking horses were let loose inside the Greeley Stampede arena to show the appreciative crowd how the horses look when they're not competing against a cowboy.



Canadian saddle bronc cowboy Kolby Wanchuk worked on his aerial style form after he was tossed by Beutler and Son Rodeo Company's River Monster during rodeo action at the 2021 Greeley Stampede.



A massive American flag hung over the arena at the 2021 Greeley Stampede in Greeley, Colo. Catching a cool breeze in the sunset light, it reminded everyone involved of the freedom and liberty associated with this country's Independence Day celebrations.



Texas barrel racer Fallon Taylor stood in the stirrups on a sprint to the second barrel during her fourth place time of 17.40-seconds at the 2021 Greeley Stampede in Greeley, Colo.



After getting bucked off, Aussie cowboy Kolt Ferguson took a seat on the arena floor and watched along with everyone else as another great bronc by the Beutler and Son Rodeo Company showed off inside the Greeley Stampede arena on Wednesday June 30, 2021. (Bronc in photo is Parlor House.)



Hailey Frederiksen, Miss Rodeo Colorado 2020-2021, has a good time throwing Greeley Stampede gear to the Wednesday night crowd at the 2021 Greeley Stampede.



The great Beutler and Son Rodeo Company bronc, Wound Up, did not disappoint on Wednesday evening, as the 2017 PRCA Saddle Bronc of the Year delivered Wyoming cowboy Wyatt Hageman 84.50 points and 3rd place overall at the 2021 Greeley Stampede.



A Greeley Stampede Freedom Rider carries the official Greeley Stampede flag around the arena to kick off rodeo action during the 2021 rodeo.



Three generations of the Beutler family (of Beutler and Son Rodeo Company) race into the arena as they are introduced to the crowd before the start of rodeo action at the 2021 Greeley Stampede.

