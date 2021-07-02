2021 Greeley Stampede
The 2021 Greeley Stampede had a successful run after having to cancel in 2020. Greeley Stampede organizers loved how the community embraced its return and came out in big numbers to support their long running event.
“Since the Stampede is such a staple, you have subtle changes that happen throughout the year, but you still get that nostalgic feeling year after year when you come here that brings back all those memories,” said Greeley Stampede Marketing Coordinator Kevin McFarling. “It is just refreshing to come back now. You realize how much you take for granted an event like the Greeley Stampede when you can’t have it. I think the reaction we have been getting from the community and how many people we are seeing down here has been phenomenal. I think everybody is really happy to just be back out.”
