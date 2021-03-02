2021 National Ag Day Essay Contest winners announced

The Agriculture Council of America has announced the 2021 National Ag Day video and written essay winners. The winners were chosen based on the theme: How American Agriculture Brings Food to the Table. The theme presented an opportunity for high school students to address how agriculture brings everyone together by feeding a growing population. Entrants chose to either write an essay or create a video. A first-place written winner and a video winner were selected.

“CHS has long supported rural youth education and leadership programs and we are proud to give this year’s essay contest winners a platform that lets them share their ideas with a broader audience,” said Annette Degnan, CHS Inc., director, Marketing Communications, and Agriculture Council of America board member.

The national written essay winner, Jaxon Rauber of High Point, N.C., receives a $1,000 prize and will read his winning essay at the virtual Ag Day event on March 23, 2021. The contest also named two merit winners who receive $100 and blog posts featuring their essays. They are Codi LaBorde of Milliken, Colo., and Aubrey Surage of Monument, Colo. This year’s video essay winner, Keerthi Nalabotu of Pleasanton, Calif., wins a $1,000 prize. The winning entries can be viewed online at https://www.agday.org/2021-contest-winners .

The Ag Day Essay Contest is sponsored by CHS Inc., National Association of Farm Broadcasting and Farm Progress.

Founded in 1973, National Ag Day encourages every American to understand how food and fiber products are produced; appreciate the role agriculture plays in providing safe, abundant and affordable products; value the essential role of agriculture in maintaining a strong economy and acknowledge and consider career opportunities in the agriculture, food and fiber industry.

Learn more and register for events at agday.org.