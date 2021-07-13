2021 National Elite Ms. US Agriculture Queen crowned

Randi Cole of De Soto, Kan., was awarded the title of Elite Ms. United States Agriculture on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Cole grew up on a small farm in southwest Iowa, but now she and her family call De Soto Kan., home. She is the daughter of Pueblo West, Colo., residents Eddy and Alice Haselwood. Cole’s passion for agriculture is deep rooted in her formative years in southwest Iowa, surrounded by poultry, geese, goats, and rabbits. Her first “real job” included spraying soybeans on the now retired, Bean-Buggy of days gone by. By day, Cole is a crop insurance trainer at Hudson Crop Insurance, servicing crop adjusters and agents all over the nation. By nights and weekends you can typically find Randi heavily involved in the #GiveBack initiative, donating countless volunteer hours to different charities and supporting small business throughout Kansas. She enjoys her volunteer leader role with the Pioneers 4-H club of Johnson County, Kansas. In 2019, Cole was diagnosed with Lyme disease and has spent the past year learning about and advocating for Lyme disease treatment and prevention techniques. She also has spent the past three years advocating for the Hearing Charities of America, specifically the Hearing Aid Project. In 2016, as a result of a virus, Cole found herself unable to hear in her left ear. After a battery of treatments and test, she was diagnosed with SSHL — sudden sensorineural hearing loss, and her platform passion was born. With her current title, she is excited to bridge the gap for hearing loss in our agriculture community with the Hearing Aid Project; specifically targeting our farmers and ranchers exposed to high noise levels in their daily routines.

Cole graduated Suma Cum Laude from the University of Cincinnati and holds a MFA in electronic media. She was proud to be crowned the Kansas Elite Ms. United States Agriculture in November of 2020. Cole also formally held the title of Mrs. Kansas United States 2019. Her favorite part of her pageant career continues to be sharing her crown with and motivating future queens (of all ages). She is thrilled to step into a national title role and continue advocating for the long term success of the Miss United States Agriculture pageant system.

Contestants traveled from all over the United States to Orlando, Fla., the weekend of June 18, 2021 to compete for the honor to reign as a National Miss United States Agriculture Queen. The contestants competed in Interview, On-Stage Introduction, Evening Wear, On-Stage Question, State Fun Fashion and Photogenic.

National Director, Ciera Ingram said “The idea behind the Miss United States Agriculture Pageant Program is to celebrate the agriculture industry and our local farmers all while promoting self-esteem, building strong leaders and awarding scholarships to encourage a continuous pursuit of education. As well as incorporating our motto: Teach.Inspire.Advocate.” To register to represent your state at the 2022 Miss United States Agriculture pageant contestants can request information online at http://www.missusag.org .