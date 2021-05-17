2021 Wyoming Cattle Industry Convention and Trade Show to Present “Positioning Wyoming’s Beef Industry for Success”

SHERIDAN – The Wyoming Stock Growers Association will present “Positioning Wyoming’s Beef Industry for Success” during the annual Wyoming Cattle Industry and Trade Show, June 2-4 at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Sheridan, Wyoming.

The three-day event will focus on a variety of issues facing the cattle industry including sustainable ranch management and resources available to Wyoming ranchers. Highlights will include discussions by the Young Producers Assembly and University of Wyoming. Keynote speaker, Kevin Ochsner of Agcellerate LLC is scheduled for Friday, June 4.

“What an opportunity for the Wyoming Stock Growers convention to be hosted in beautiful downtown Sheridan. It’s great to visit with fellow ranchers and have some laughs and share some stories. Our members are what shape the direction of this organization,” said Scott Sims, President of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association.

Litigation fund raffle tickets are available for purchase with the grand prize being a WSGA 150th Anniversary Henry Big Boy 45 Lever Action rifle. Raffle tickets are one ticket for $20 or six for $100. First prize is a pair of STS Rifleman leather jackets. Second prize is La Crueset brand red dutch oven and a signature skillet. Raffle tickets are also available on the website.

Registration information, trade show and sponsorship applications can be found on the WSGA website, http://www.wysga.org . All events will be in person, and virtual options are not available.

The program promotion is being funded in part by Sheridan County Travel and Tourism.

About the Wyoming Stock Growers Association

Since 1872, the Wyoming Stock Growers Association has served the livestock business and families of Wyoming by protecting their economic, legislative, regulatory, judicial, environmental, custom and cultural interests. We promote the role of the cattle industry in resource stewardship, animal care and the production of high-quality, safe and nutritious beef. Learn more at http://www.wysga.org or call 307-638-3942.