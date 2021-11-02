2022 Angus internship applications are now open

Learning by doing has proven to be the best form of experience. Applications are now open for college-age students to apply for the American Angus Association, AngusMedia and Angus Genetics Inc. 2022 summer internships. These 10-week internship programs provide a unique, hands-on experience that will encourage growth and instill confidence both professionally and personally.

“I definitely wouldn’t have wanted to spend my summer any other way,” said Riley Reep, 2021 communications intern. “The culture at the association is like none other, and they treat you as one of their own.”

Not only are these internships valuable in helping students build industry-specific skills, but they provide participants an opportunity to extend their professional network. Angus interns are assigned responsibilities and guided to help ensure success by allowing them to take ownership of projects.

The five internships being offered are:

Angus Media: Two writing-intensive opportunities — one focused on the seedstock audience and one focused on the commercial audience — offer the chance to participate in producing publications, including the Angus Journal, Angus Beef Bulletin, Angus Beef Bulletin EXTRA, Angus Journal Daily, editorial websites and social media. The internship can be tailored to the intern’s strengths, but many duties can be anticipated, including traveling to industry events. Experience in news and feature writing, editing and photography are strongly suggested.

Communications: From print stories to video scripts, photography, graphic design and more, the communications intern will truly gain valuable agricultural communications experience. Applicants should have strong writing and design skills and have completed coursework in news and feature writing, editing and design. Experience in photography, video and social media is beneficial but not required.

Events and Education: The intern will assist in planning and executing youth events hosted by the National Junior Angus Association, including preparations, correspondence and coordination for junior shows and events. Applicants should be self-starters, detail-oriented and outgoing with the ability to work well with others. Livestock and event planning experience is a plus, but not required. Travel to the 2022 National Junior Angus Show, Leaders Engaged in Angus Development Conference and other events is expected.

AGI: Students pursuing their master’s degree or Ph.D. in animal breeding and genetics are encouraged to apply for the AGI summer internship. The intern will have the opportunity to work with one of the world’s largest beef genomic databases. The internship will focus on research that involves data analysis, therefore candidates should have experience in analyzing animal breeding data sets and genomic data.

Students who wish to apply for an internship should upload their résumé, cover letter and references to the career center at http://www.angus.org/careers by Jan. 10, 2022. Visit http://www.angus.org/careers for full internship descriptions and requirements.