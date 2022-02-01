2022 Black Hills Stock Show horse sale high sellers

Black Hills Stock Show Truck Defender Horse Sale sold a total of 166 lots, with a total sale average of $15,974 and a sale total of $2,651,750 Jan. 28-29, 2022 in Rapid City, S.D.

12 geldings averaged $16,913

39 mares averaged $13,913

5 stallions averaged $26,420,

10 ponies averaged $10,350

The top selling horse was the top selling stallion, which sold for $62,000. Lot 61, Im A Nasty Habit was consigned by Bruce or Cooper Bebo of Redfield, S.D., and bought by Steve Bruton of Durant, Okla.

Top selling gelding was Lot 133 Playguns Express consigned by Paul and Jana Griemsman of Piedmont, S.D., and bought by Todd Kimbvell of Hillsboro, Texas for $49,000.

Top selling mare was Lot 26 Carlena, consigned by Britt and Kaila Williams of Hammond, Mont., and bought by Jasper and Tara Fanning of Ogallala, Neb., for $36,000.

Top selling pony was Lot 11, Spirit, consigned by Saige Cunningham of Mitchell, S.D., and bought by Jerry Schroeder of Laurel, Neb., for $23,000.

High-Selling Geldings:

(lot number, count, price, horse’s name, buyer number, name and address)

133 1 $49,000.00 Playgun Express 600 – Kimbvell, Todd Hillsboro, TX 76645

138 1 $38,500.00 Moms Style 975 – Banzhaf, Cory Kearney, NE 68845

56 1 $37,000.00 Sabre Colonel Bar 345 – Jacobson, Duane & Judy Watford City, ND 58854

118 1 $35,000.00 Roosters Return 219 – Wadhams, Jay Phoenix, AZ 85085

67 1 $33,000.00 Boons Bluginger Ff555 411 – Bishop, Todd Burns, WY 82053

50 1 $31,000.00 Barbera Bartender 608 – Ravenscroft, Eric Nenzel, NE 69219

131 1 $31,000.00 Billie Dual Cat 1006 – Waln, Laney Martin, SD 57551

91 1 $30,000.00 JM Montana Fame 662 – Martinson, Dustin Gillette, WY 82716

139 1 $30,000.00 Cisco Santana 808 – Schubert, Stacey Shovewood, MN 55331

5 1 $29,500.00 Full Metal Jacket 909 – Masters, James Wheeler, TX 79096

47 1 $29,000.00 Myles From Denver 315 – Kling, Kami & Russ Belfield, ND 58622

89 1 $27,500.00 One Gun Splash 664 – Schmitt, Kyle&Riley Holland, IA 50642

151 1 $27,500.00 Hot Cash Cowboy 345 – Jacobson, Duane & Judy Watford City, ND 58854

18 1 $27,000.00 SK Smart Red 377 – Schroeder, Jerry Laurel, NE 68745

148 $26,500.00 Dynamiteinmyshort S16 398 – Christnick, Mike Wheatland, WY 82201

High-Selling Mares

(lot number, count, price, horse’s name, buyer number, name and address)

36 1 $36,000.00 Carlena 561 – Fanning, Jasper & Tara Ogallala, NE 69153

177 1 $36,000.00 Chic At Nite 460 – Huckfeldt, Steve Morrill, NE 69358

114 1 $35,000.00 Bigtime Sister 231 – Fisher, George Hermosa, SD 57744

205 1 $30,000.00 Snapple Crack Pop 326 – Trogstad, Mike Nunda, SD 57050

54 1 $29,500.00 Bet Stella Can Dance 562 – Thompson, Kyle Sisseton, SD 57262

119 1 $20,000.00 Kings Tee J Hancock 588 – Berquist, Nevada Roy Watford City, ND 58854

130 1 $20,000.00 A Picasso C18 833 – Goings, Travis Pine Ridge, SD 57770

53 1 $19,500.00 JP Perrys Queen Bee 753 – Sekutera, Joe Litchfield, NE 68852

207 1 $17,500.00 Sheza Vidalia 606 – Sabo, Denise Reva, SD 57651

95 1 $16,500.00 TPS My Daddys Kool 551 – Stimpson, Dale Lodge Grass, MT 59050

58 1 $16,000.00 Tcross Berry Pie 265 – Norman, Chantry Hayes, SD 57537

69 1 $15,000.00 Shortys Allie Cat 955 – Peterson-Hill, Heidi Montrose, CO 81403

66 1 $13,000.00 Blues Man Fiddler 584 – Ellsworth, Jeff Highmore, SD 57345

82 1 $13,000.00 Lil Miss Shiny Gun 753 – Sekutera, Joe Litchfield, NE 68852

86 1 $12,500.00 BL Blue Lady Cielo 525 – Paris, David Marsland, NE 69354

Stallions:

(lot number, count, price, horse’s name, buyer number, name and address)

61 1 $62,000.00 Im A Nasty Habit 905 – Bruton, Steve Durant, OK 74728

154 1 $32,500.00 Peptos Moonshine 505 – Carlson, Greg Jamestown, ND 58401

80 1 $18,000.00 EZ Six 514 – Voss, Jay Hay Springs, NE 69347

184 1 $13,600.00 TC Double Pac N Time 893 – Jobman, Steve Bayard, NE 69334

211 1 $6,000.00 Dee Jay At Midnight 338 – Williams, Britt & Kaila Hammond, MT 59332

High-Selling Ponies:

(lot number, count, price, horse’s name, buyer number, name and address)

11 1 $23,000.00 Spirit 377 – Schroeder, Jerry Laurel, NE 68745

63 1 $15,500.00 Bella 643 – Ferguson, Faron Gillette, WY 82718

24 1 $13,500.00 Chief 266 – Meyeraan, Thomas Windom, MN 56101

204 1 $9,500.00 Cookies 891 – Herblan, Jake Chadron, NE 69337

122 1 $8,000.00 Jelly-Bean 372 – Meeks, Elsie Interior, SD 57750

142 1 $8,000.00 Vegas 923 – Internet 923 Youngsville, LA 70592

178 1 $7,500.00 Lucky 891 – Herblan, Jake Chadron, NE 69337

165 1 $7,000.00 Shipo 972 – Benson, Laura Colton, SD 57018

74 1 $6,500.00 Tiny 377 – Schroeder, Jerry Laurel, NE 68745