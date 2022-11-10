2022 CSU Crops Clinic

Colorado State University Extension is offering a total of 14 Certified Crop Advisor Credits at the 2022 Crops Clinic. In addition, three core CEU’s in pesticide applicator credits will be offered in categories 101, 102, and 103. Two-day attendance in Certified Crop Advisor credits will be offered in categories of Nutrient Management (2), Soil and Water Management (4), Pest Management (3), and Crop Management (5).

The program will be held at the Weld County Extension office at Island Grove Regional Park , 525 N. 15th Ave., Greeley, CO 80631. The meeting will be held in the Weld County 4-H room. Dates are Dec. 8 and 9, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. Registration is $90 per person. Lunches will be included each day of attendance.

Registration can be accomplished at https://goldenplains.extension.colostate.edu/programs/agriculture/crop/ . This site also has the agenda. Preregistration is required to attend with the deadline being Thursday Dec. 1, 2022. For questions contact Ron Meyer, (719) 349-1101.