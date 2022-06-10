2022 Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo breaks records with huge community support
The first weekend in June has become electric in the small town of Elizabeth, Colo. Although official census figures state the town holds a population nearing 2,000 people, the award winning Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo currently draws more than 10,000 people over its four rodeo performances, plus a concert, town parade, and various other related events and activities.
While the rodeo’s roots go all the way back to documented “Cowboy Gatherings” in 1911 at the county fair and amateur rodeos in the 1930s, the Elizabeth Stampede Rodeo celebrated its 35th year of being a professional PRCA rodeo in 2022. With gorgeous weather on tap, the community showed up in a huge way to celebrate with it. Bursting at the seams with record numbers of vendors, sponsors and ticket sales (all performances were sold out, including standing room only), one of the best small rodeos in the country showed again why it has earned that reputation.
