2022 Howard Wyman Sheep Industry Leadership School applications due soon

The deadline to apply for the 2022 Howard Wyman Sheep Industry Leadership School is Friday, April 29. This year’s event is scheduled for June 19-22 in Greeley, Colo., where participants will explore the Colorado sheep industry.

Designed to highlight a cross-section of the sheep industry, especially for up-and-coming industry leaders, the annual event is co-sponsored by the National Lamb Feeder’s Association, the American Sheep Industry Young Entrepreneurs group, and the American Lamb Board.

The school is named for NLFA organizer Howard Wyman and emphasizes the feeding, marketing, harvesting and merchandising of lamb and lamb products.

Events begin on Sunday, June 19, with a meet and greet at the hotel in Greeley.

Monday will bring a tour of Colorado Lamb Processors in Brush, Colo., followed by feedlot tours. Rule Feedlot, JJ Lamb Feedlot and Harper Livestock Lamb and Cattle Feedlot are all on the agenda for a day that will end with a tour of Eldon Mars Dairy and a lamb dinner at Eaton County Country Club.

On Tuesday, participants will take to the classroom with presentations on marketing options for lambs and ASI programs, as well as discussion and question time.

The school will wrap up Wednesday morning with additional time for questions and discussion.

Attendees must be at least 20 years of age. The $250 fee covers lodging, meals and tour expenses. Some individual transportation will be required. Application is free, with the fee due upon acceptance.

The application for this year’s school is available on the NLFA website at https://www.lambfeedersusa.org/ .