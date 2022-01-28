Angus producers competed for top honors during the 2022 National Western Stock Show Angus Carload & Pen Show, Jan. 18 in Denver. One carload and 18 pens-of-three were showcased in the Yards during the 115th NWSS.

Krebs Ranch, Gordon, Neb., won late calf champion pen of three bulls at the 2022 National Western Stock Show's Angus Carload and Pen Show, Jan. 15 in Denver. The March 2021 bulls posted an average weight of 1,160 pounds and are sired by KR Glide, 7/S Splash 415 and KR Storm 900. Photo by Legacy Livestock Imaging



Krebs Ranch, Gordon, Neb., won champion yearling pen of three bulls at the 2022 National Western Stock Show's Angus Carload and Pen Show, Jan. 15 in Denver.The September 2020 bulls post an average weight of 1,735 pounds and are sired by KR Mojo 8520 and KR Quality 8525. Photo by Legacy Livestock Imaging



Krebs Ranch, Gordon, Neb., won reserve grand champion pen of three bulls at the 2022 National Western Stock Show's Angus Carload and Pen Show, Jan. 15 in Denver. The January and February 2021 bulls posted an average weight of 1,363 pounds and are sired by KR Quality 8525 and 7/S Splash 415. The pen first claimed reserve early calf champion. John Grimes, Hillsboro, Ohio; Steven Mohnen, White Lake, S.D.; and Andrew Musgrave, Pittsfield, Ill., evaluated the one carload and 18 pens. Photo by Legacy Livestock Imaging

