After having to cancel 2021’s National Western Stock Show and Rodeo, NWSS officials vowed the historic event would return in 2022. Overcoming obstacles and challenges regarding COVID, along with accompanying COVID policies and mandates, the NWSS built enthusiasm and momentum for its rodeo until it all peaked with a jam-packed championship round of rodeo on Sunday Jan. 23, 2022. With a total payout of $595,302, including all 20 pro rodeos and PBR bull riding — the NWSS attracted the biggest names and the best bucking stock in the sport of pro rodeo.

2022 National Western Stock Show Title Winners:

Bareback: Rocker Steiner (Texas) — 87.5 points

Steer Wrestling: Mike McGinn (Oregon) — 3.6 seconds

Team Roping: Coy Rahlmann (Missouri)/Douglas Rich (Illinois) — 4.4 seconds

Saddle Bronc: Kolby Wanchuk (Alberta, Canada) — 89 points

Tie Down Roping: Kyle Lucas (Alberta, Canada) — 7.5 seconds

Barrel Racing: Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi (Texas) — 14.89 seconds

Bull Riding: Josh Frost (Utah) — 92 points

The championship round of rodeo at the National Western Stock show also features the best bucking stock in the sport, as Creighton Curley found out the hard way when Burch Rodeo's award winning Lunatic From Hell sent the cowboy tumbling and then stepped around him while showing off for the big crowd.



2022 Miss Rodeo America -- former Miss Rodeo Colorado's Hailey Frederiksen of Wellington, Colo. -- was highlighted by a spotlight as she carried the colors around the Denver Coliseum before the start of action in the 2022 National Western Stock Show's championship round of rodeo on Sunday Jan. 23.



Arena personnel cracked the first chute to open the action for the championship round of rodeo at the 2022 National Western Stock Show in Denver (Sunday Jan. 23), releasing bareback rider Wyatt Denny and Cervi Championship Rodeo's Vitalix Organic Outlaw onto the sands of the Denver Coliseum. The duo got the packed crowd warmed up with a successful 81-point ride.



2022 Miss Rodeo Colorado -- Ashley Baller from Parker, Colo. -- made Colorado rodeo proud during the 2022 National Western Stock Show in Denver. Galloping the arena of the Denver Coliseum during the championship round of rodeo was just one of many items packing her schedule throughout the busy 16-days of the NWSS.



Utah bull rider Josh Frost scored 92 crowd pleasing points on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Predator to win Sunday's (Jan. 23) championship round of rodeo and the bull riding title at the 2022 National Western Stock Show.



Canadian saddle bronc rider Kolby Wanchuk put on a big show aboard Cervi Brother’s Vitalix Womanizer for 89 points during the championship round to earn the win at the historic 2022 National Western Stock Show.



With the slate wiped clean for the championship round of the National Western Stock Show's rodeo, every particpant that qualified for the final round had a shot at winning the buckle. Team ropers Coy Rahlmann (header) and Douglas Rich (heeler) made the most of the opportunity by nailing down the fastest time of 4.4 seconds as the first team out of the chutes in the Team Roping event. While 11 other teams tried to catch their score, none were successful.



With a pair of 4.2-second times already on the board, Oregon steer wrestler Mike McGinn knew he had to be fast to take home the 2022 NWSS steer wrestling title. Reaching wide early in his run, McGinn secured the fastest time of the championship round in 3.6 seconds to take home the coverted buckle.



Canadian tie down roper Kyle Lucas left his horse to secure the fastest time of the 2022 National Western Stock Show's championship round of rodeo with 7.5-seconds. The time earned Lucas the NWSS tie down buckle and a big check to help kick start his year.



Multiple world champion barrel racer Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi showed the big crowd why she is one of the best in the sport as she reached down to flip the third barrel back in place while never slowing down on her way to a blistering 14.89-second time and her 5th National Western Stock Show barrel racing title (Sunday Jan. 23, 2022).



