2023 alpaca show presented by Eagle Eye Farm returns to Denver

Premiere alpaca event of the year to take place in Denver March 17-19

DENVER — The Mazuri Alpaca Owners Association, Inc. National Alpaca Show presented by Eagle Eye Farm, which draws hundreds of alpaca enthusiasts and fiber artists from across the country, is returning to Denver for the 2023 event.

Following successful shows in 2011, 2013, 2017 and 2019, AOA once again selected the National Western Complex in Denver to host the 2023 National Alpaca Show.

Hours are: Friday, March 17, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturday, March 18, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Sunday, March 19, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Alpacas from across the country will be featured in the show ring competition. The show will be comprised of classes judging conformation and fleece quality in many categories for both Suri and Huacaya alpacas.

Dozens of vendors and farm displays will sell the latest alpaca fashions and hand-crafted items.

The extremely popular Alpaca Selfie Booth will return this year at which the public can take a selfie with an alpaca. Haven’t perfected your selfie taking skills quite yet? No worries. Show volunteers can take your photo for you. The Alpaca Selfie Booth is free of charge.

A free Alpaca Yoga class will take place on Saturday, March 18 from Noon – 1 p.m. the class, open to participants of all ages and yoga levels, will be available to the first 50 participants to register. Children ages 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

To reserve a spot, visit http://www.alpacanationals.com . Be sure to bring a mat, water and hand towel.

On Saturday, March 18 at 1 p.m. participants of all ages will take to the ring to compete alongside their alpacas in a costume contest. Costumes will be judged on the comfort of the animal with foreign objects on their head, legs and feet, and how imaginative the costume is as well as the story each participant must write telling about the costume.

Admission to this event is free. There is a $10 parking fee per car.

For more information about the AOA National Alpaca Show presented by Eagle Eye Farm, visit http://www.alpacanationals.com .