2023 Colorado Women in Ag Conference a success, 2024 conference planning underway

WELD COUNTY, Coloraod — Last month, Weld County’s Extension Office hosted the inaugural Colorado Women in Ag Conference in an effort to initiate learning and networking opportunities for women in all forms of agriculture.

The two-day conference drew more than 50 attendees and a who’s who of speakers, including Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenburg, Colorado State University Interim Vice President of Extension and Engagement Kathay Reynolds and many more.

“The goal of the conference was to bring together women in agriculture and begin to build a network to support their efforts,” said Hannah Swanbom, director of Weld County’s Extension Office. “I’m proud to say this was a strong first step in reaching that goal.”

Swanbom, herself involved in agriculture, wanted to break down the walls women sometimes face when navigating the ag world. “It can be intimidating to ask questions or obtain resources as a woman in agriculture,” said Swanbom. “Having a conference for women, where they can be in a positive and encouraging environment, is a strong step toward helping women be successful in whatever facet of agriculture they are involved in.”

The conference’s success has led to the group planning the 2024 conference now. “The support we received not only from attendees but also from our speakers and sponsors demonstrates the need to this type of event, so we are excited to start down that road for 2024,” said Swanbom.

While dates for the 2024 conference aren’t set yet, Swanbom anticipates it will be held in late October or early November.

We encourage people to watch for information on our website, ColoradoWomenInAg.weld.gov for the latest information.