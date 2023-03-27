2023 DFA Cares Foundation Scholarships

Dairy Farmers of America recognizes the importance of developing future leaders in the dairy and food manufacturing industry and is committed to investing in their education. Since its inception 16 years ago, the DFA Cares Foundation Scholarship Program has grown to honor an increasing number of outstanding students who are pursuing careers in the dairy industry.

Selection criteria include a commitment and passion for a career in the dairy industry, extracurricular activities, awards and work experience and academic achievement. This year, DFA’s scholarship committee identified 63 recipients who will receive a combined total of $82,000.

PRECOLLEGE STUDENTS

• Bryson Stejskal, Ulysses, Kan., plans to attend Kansas State University and major in feed science and management

• Bailey Meireis, Gill, Colo., plans to attend Aims Community College and major in animal science

• Cole Meyer, Hanover, Kan., plans to attend Salina Area Technical School and major in machine and robotic technology

• Raegen Johnson, Windsor, Colo., plans to attend Adams State University and major in agriculture business

UNDERGRADUATE STUDENTS

• Becky Kropf, Westphalia, Kan., attends Brown University and majors in economics

• Allison Fincham, Marysville, Kan., attends Faith Baptist Bible College and majors in elementary education

GRADUATE STUDENTS

• Suchismita Roy, Manhattan, Kan., attends Kansas State University, pursuing food science

PREEC welcomes new communications specialist

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Panhandle Research, Extension and Education Center in Scottsbluff welcomed Chabella Guzman, as its new communications specialist. She will be responsible for news media, social media, web content, video content, meeting technology, and other communications roles related to the Panhandle Center and Extension in western Nebraska.

She was appointed by John Westra, director of the Panhandle Center, and took over responsibilities on March 13, 2023.

Guzman has been part of the media in the Panhandle of Nebraska since 2003. She worked at the Star-Herald newspaper as a news clerk and reporter, owned a weekly newspaper The Index based in Mitchell, and was farm director at KNEB a part of the Rural Radio Network.

“I’m looking forward to working with the Nebraska Extension specialist, staff, administration and the public. Agriculture is important to all of us, and I want to share all the great work going on right here in our backyard at the extension,” she said.

Guzman grew up in Mitchell on a small acreage, attended Scottsbluff Senior High School, and graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She lived in Alaska, California, Kansas and Missouri, before returning in 2001 to be closer to family.

