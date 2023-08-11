2023 Douglas County Fair & Rodeo keeps growing

2023's Douglas County Fair & Rodeo Queen, Clara Griffith, rides through the fair's arena that boasts views of the foothills and brightly lit carnival rides during Friday night's (Aug. 4) rodeo performance. The Douglas County Fair & Rodeo was designated this year to be part of the elite ProRodeo Playoff Tour by the PRCA.

The 2023 Douglas County Fair & Rodeo in Castle Rock, Colo., ran from July 28-Aug. 6 and the community turned out in droves to show their support. From sold-out rodeo performances to near-record Junior Livestock Auction sales figures, the agriculture and rodeo driven fair seems to be bucking the trend and thriving in a county experiencing a long surge of urban/suburban style growth.

“It is one of the best fairs in the state, really,” said 4-H mom Jenn McQuate (Larkspur, Colo.) when talking about how blessed their entire family is to show animals at the Douglas County Fair & Rodeo, including this year’s winning Junior Division Grand Champion Market Beef steer.

“We are just super ecstatic with the fair,” said Fair Board Chair Dean Elliot on the final Sunday. “We are working hard to grow every year, to add new things from an agricultural perspective, to add things to celebrate our western heritage and just bring in events and educational things. We have tremendous support from our county commissioners and the county in general, so we are really fortunate.”

Lindsey Wollen from Castle Pines, Colo., shows off a plate piled high with what can only be described as “fair food” on Sunday afternoon at the 2023 Douglas County Fair & Rodeo in Castle Rock, Colo. “Oh, fantastic,” she said when asked if she was liking the fair, so far. Fair-RFP-081423

A tall bubble blowing machine in a main courtyard kept children active and busy throughout the entire run of the 2023 Douglas County Fair & Rodeo in Castle Rock, Colo. (July 28-Aug. 6) Fair-RFP-081423-1

A busy fair crowd on Sunday (Aug. 6) wandered through the many exhibits that were submitted to be judged during the 2023 Douglas County Fair & Rodeo in Castle Rock, Colo. Exhibits included quilts, horticulture, canned goods, baked goods, crafts, 4-H educational presentations, fine art, photography, jewelry, etc. Fair-RFP-081423-2

The carnival rides, games and snacks were in full swing on a Friday night at the 2023 Douglas County Fair & Rodeo (Aug. 4). Whether a visitor wanted to see 4-H animals and exhibits, watch a high-profile PRCA rodeo, or be a part of the midway scene and energy, they could do it all at the fair in Castle Rock, Colo. Fair-RFP-081323-3

Young Charlotte Giblette from Lone Tree, Colo., seated, left, was accessorizing her fair experience at the face paint/temporary tattoo booth in the vendor and 4-H exhibit hall. “We love it,” said mom Michelle about their time at the 2023 Douglas County Fair. “We grew up going to the fair.” Fair-RFP-081423-4

One of the driving forces behind the continued growth of the Douglas County Fair in Castle Rock, Colo., is its high-profile rodeo. Rodeo organizers were laser focused on increasing the purse over the years, along with hiring Summit Pro Rodeo Company to supply top quality stock, and that effort has paid off in sold-out performances and elite rodeo contestants like bareback rider Jess Pope in 2023 making the extra effort to fly in just to compete in Castle Rock. Fair-RFP-081423-5

Larry Clark from Castle Rock poses with his wood inlay artwork (a style called Intarsia) of a pheasant flying that he titled “Morning’s First Light.” Clark worked from a pattern, “not a kit” for this piece which won a second place red ribbon at the 2023 Douglas County Fair in Castle Rock, Colo. Fair-RFP-081423-6

With family recording the whole thing on cell phones, local resident 4-year-old Kyson Sewer was able to try his hand at learning some cowboy roping skills on the final Sunday of the 2023 Douglas County Fair & Rodeo in Castle Rock, Colo. (Aug. 6) Fair-RFP-081423-7

LeighAnn Maxcy of Elizabeth shows off her Nubian dairy goat (Diamond) who helped her win a Reserve Grand Champion Showmanship award at the 2023 Douglas County Fair in Castle Rock, Colo. (LeaighAnn’s Ponderosa Pines 4-H club is located in Franktown, Colo.). It was her first year showing dairy goats. Fair-RFP-081423-8

4H exhibitors, left-to-right, Job Knight, Chayse Coggins and Audrey Griffith show their cattle to be judged in one of the Junior Division Market Beef classes that took place in the pavilion on Wednesday Aug. 2 at the 2023 Douglas County Fair & Rodeo in Castle Rock, Colo. Chayse Coggins and her flashy two-toned entry eventually earned Reserve Grand Champion Market Beef and sold in the following Friday night’s Junior Livestock Auction for $10,000-plus. Fair-RFP-081423-9

Always a fan favorite event, the crew of mutton busters on slate for Sunday afternoon (Aug. 6) at the 2023 Douglas County Fair & Rodeo readied themselves behind the scenes with some expert help from on-hand rodeo royalty and fair volunteers. Fair-RFP-081423-10

2023’s Douglas County Fair & Rodeo Queen, Clara Griffith, rides through the fair’s arena that boasts views of the foothills and brightly lit carnival rides during Friday night’s (Aug. 4) rodeo performance. The Douglas County Fair & Rodeo was designated this year to be part of the elite ProRodeo Playoff Tour by the PRCA. Fair-RFP-081423-12

It was grooming time before the sheep show classes on Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 2) at the 2023 Douglas County Fair & Rodeo in Castle Rock, Colo. Judging from their quiet stances and calm demeanors, all the sheep were familiar with the show prep routine. Fair-RFP-081423-13

The results of the Douglas County Fair & Rodeo leadership team’s efforts towards making the fair a “destination” show up in the number of visitors filling the food alley and carnival site inside the fairgrounds. Fair-RFP-081423-14

The Douglas County Fair and Rodeo’s Events Center — where Open and Junior Exhibits as well as many vendors were located — was filled with crowds on the last Sunday of the county fair. Fair-RFP-081423-15

Who doesn’t love to see a big pig up close? With nice weather and bright sun filling the doorways, the swine barn was a popular spot for adults and children of all ages to visit during the 2023 Douglas County Fair & Rodeo in Castle Rock, Colo. (Aug. 6) Fair-RFP-081423-16

A line of calves wait behind the scenes on Sunday afternoon to make their sprints inside the big arena in the Tie Down Roping competition at the 2023 Douglas County Fair & Rodeo in Castle Rock, Colo. Fair-RFP-081423-17

In a behind-the-scenes glimpse of how much care, time, attention, and plain old raw determination goes into a winning 4-H project, 11-year-old Silas McQuate was overcome with emotion — along with mom (Jenn McQuate) and another family member — as he attempted to process the importance of his Junior Division Grand Champion Market Beef win at the 2023 Douglas County Fair & Rodeo in Castle Rock, Colo. (Aug. 2) Fair-RFP-081423-18