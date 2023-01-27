2023 Dry Edible Bean Day set for Feb. 7, Gering Civic Center

The 2023 Nebraska Dry Edible Bean Day will be an in-person event this February, featuring the Nebraska Dry Bean Growers Association’s annual meeting and updates on bean-related research in Nebraska. There is an option to view this event virtually if you choose. To receive the Zoom address, contact the Nebraska Dry Bean Growers Association at (308) 633-1387 or email, nebeangrower@allophone.com .

Dry Edible Bean Day is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the Gering Civic Center in Gering Neb.

Registration and opportunity to visit vendor booths begins at noon. The program begins at 1 p.m. with welcomes from Dan Hinman, Nebraska Dry Bean Growers Association president, and Courtney Schuler, chair of the Nebraska Dry Bean Commission. The NDBGA annual meeting and voting takes place at 1:10. p.m.

Presentations begin at 1:25, with Samuel Peck from Jack’s Bean International, providing information on the “Current Challenges with International Bean Markets.” Darin Aagard from Trinidad Benham Corp, will discuss our “Domestic Bean Markets.” Bill Boyer, market manager/weather analyst from KNEB, will provide a “2023 Weather Outlook.”

After a break, UNL Panhandle Center researches will cover the following topics.

· Director John Westra, Welcome and PREEC goals and strategic directions

· Dry Bean Breeding Specialist Carlos Urrea, Update on the dry bean breeding activities

· Entomology graduate student Jeff Cluever, The development of pest management programs need grower input

· Soil and Nutrient Management Specialist Bijesh Maharjan, Nutrient management for Quality Dry Edible Production

· Water and Irrigation Management Specialist Xin Qiao, Understanding soil water sensor readings

· Integrated Weed Management Specialist Nevin Lawrence, Can we get new herbicide in dry bean? How herbicide labels are approved

· Plant Pathologist Bob Harveson, Continuing studies of disease control on dry bean with copper-alternative chemicals

· Extension Educator John Thomas, On Farm Research Dry Bean Update, 2022

For more information check the NDBGA Association website at http://www.beangrower.com .