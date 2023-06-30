2023 Ford Super Duty launch

2023 Ford Super Duty

MrTruck-RFP-070323

Yes, we finally have a new Ford Super Duty. Two new engines, a new 6.7L High Output diesel and new 6.8L gas engine. The HO diesel is 500 horsepower with 1,200 foot pounds of torque. The 6.8L is just a smaller version of the Godzilla 7.3L. The 6.8L has 405 horsepower and 445 foot pounds of torque. At this time, it is only available on XL and STX work trucks. The transmission is lighter in 6.8L, the diesels and the 7.3L have beefier transmissions. Its many new features include a bright, adjustable HUD,or Heads Up Display for Super Duty. The cameras are better with mirror cameras that, depending on which turn signal you use, will show you in the center screen all the way back on that side of the trailer, which is a big safety feature. Also, the tailgate step is lower and now there is a corner step in the bumper and one by the front of the bed where you could reach into a cross-over toolbox. Both bumper and sidestep have an optional extra pull-out step which we need on taller trucks. The Tremor SD off-road package also has a rear turn Trail Turn Assist in 4-wheel drive for those tight trail switchbacks and 35 inch tires. Now for the first time on a single cab, 4×2 with high output diesel are rated to tow 40,000 pounds. This same configuration can have a payload of 8,000 pounds. More power, more towing, more payload.

All four engines have the 10-speed automatic. Also the new Pro Trailer Hitch assist uses cameras that can help you backup automatically to a conventional trailer by itself. The rear tailgate cameras will also adjust to see the rear of the truck with tailgate down or up. Of course, another option is the scale to weigh your payload and tongue weight called Onboard Scales and Smart Hitch. A new Trailer Navigation will use your trailers dimensions to warn you if bridges ahead are too low for your trailer height. Fleet trucks with aftermarket beds can have Ford Pro Management Software Telematics to link to snowplows, cranes and more to be controlled in the cab. Super Duty is the first truck with embedded 5 G high performance network from AT&T. And from Qualcomm WiFi Hotspot will link to 10 devices. Pro Power Onboard features five times more exportable power with 2.0 kilowatts of output for your job site. A standard 8 inch center screen is available on the and STX with a standard 12 inch center screen for Lariat and above models. The center console is made to hold a tablet upright. My favorite Max Recline seats lay almost flat, so I can take my noon naps. And you have Alexa so you can talk to the truck, free for three years. Such technology is the 2023 Super Duty makes trailoring, construction and flat-out fun easier.