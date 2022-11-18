2023 Greeley Stampede Hall of Fame nominations

Hall of Fame 2022 Inductees

Hall of Fame 2022 Inductees

In 2017, the Greeley Stampede established a Hall of Fame for the purpose of honoring individuals who have made a significant and long-lasting contribution to the success and prestige of the event. Inductees into the Hall of Fame may include, but are not limited to, volunteers, community members, contractors, families and notable historic figures. The 2022 class of inductees includes Ron Jackson, Lynn Settje, and the Hill Family. Currently the Greeley Stampede is accepting nominations for the 2023 class of Hall of Fame inductees.

“Over the past 100 years, there have been many people that have made a valuable contribution to the success of the Greeley Stampede. Simply the act of so many people giving of their time and resources has made the event what it is today,” commented Justin Watada, Greeley Stampede CEO and Hall of Fame steering committee chairman. “Many of these people have been recognized with buckles, rings, plaques and other recognition. The Hall of Fame is an effort to identify and recognize those few individuals and families that as a result of their extraordinary support became synonymous with the stampede itself.”

If you know an individual, group or family with a history of supporting the event and deserving of becoming part of the Hall of Fame legacy, please visit greeleystampede.org/p/halloffame for more information and to submit your nomination. Deadline to submit nominations is Dec. 31, 2022. Save the date, the induction ceremony for the 2023 class will be Friday, April 14. Tickets and more information about the event will be available spring 2023.