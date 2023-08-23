2023 K-State Beef Stocker Field Day scheduled for Sept. 28

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Beef cattle outlook, latest research into top pharmaceutical technologies yielding the highest economic return in stocker cattle and fine-tuning bunk calls in the grow yard are among topics planned for 2023 Kansas State University Beef Stocker Field Day on Thursday, Sept. 28. The conference will be hosted at the KSU Beef Stocker Unit.

“This year’s program reflects the challenging landscape our industry is experiencing,” said Dale Blasi, K-State Animal Sciences and Industry professor and beef cattle extension specialist. “The experiences and thoughts of our assembled speakers and panelists will provide insights as we progress into an unknown future.”

The day will start with a welcome at 9:30 a.m. and will conclude around 5 p.m. Sponsoring this year’s event is Merck Animal Health.

Topics for this year’s agenda include:

Beef Cattle Outlook

Producer Panel – Labor: Recruiting and Retention

Latest Research into Top Pharmaceutical Technologies Yielding the Highest Economic Return in Stocker Cattle

Accounting for the Environmental Impact of Grazing Cattle: Appreciating our Ecological Niche

Fine-Tuning Bunk Calls in the Grow Yard

Appropriate Use of Steroidal Implants During the Backgrounding and Stocker Phase: Impacts on Growth Performance and Carcass Outcomes Upon Harvest

Registration is $25 and due Sept. 14. Walk-in registration is available for $35. To register go to asi.ksu.edu/stockerfieldday. For more information, contact Katie Smith at (785) 532-1267 or katiesmith@ksu.edu .