2023 Young Cattlemen’s Conference Angus representative selected

The Angus Foundation selected Gabriel Connealy of Whitman, Neb., to represent the Angus breed at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s Young Cattlemen’s Conference. Each year, the foundation selects and sponsors an individual to attend the conference, held in June in Denver, Chicago and Washington, D.C. Originally selected in 2020, Connealy’s trip was postponed several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Connealy is well-versed in both experience and history within the Angus breed. Growing up in Nebraska on his family’s Angus seedstock operation, Connealy Angus, he developed a passion for the industry and desire to assist the family business. This led him to obtain his bachelor’s degree in finance and later his master’s degree, with an emphasis in animal breeding and genetics, from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. His hunger for knowledge and dedication to the industry encourages him to consistently look for opportunities to learn. This includes listening to podcasts, which is where he heard about YCC.

“At the end of each day, I hope to understand the world better than I did when I woke up,” Connealy said. “In particular, I want to understand every aspect of the beef industry more thoroughly — from night-calving to policy making in Washington, D.C.”

In addition to managing the family herd of 3,000 registered Angus cows, he has been a 26-year member of NCBA, served as an Angus Convention voting delegate and played an integral role in the startup of his local Grant County Nebraska Farm Bureau chapter.

“While at UNL, he demonstrated to me that he was not only intelligent, but more importantly, that he was committed,” said Matt Spangler, Ph.D., professor of animal science, UNL. “If I were to make an investment in a young person whom I thought had the potential to one day serve in key leadership roles within the beef industry, I would invest in Gabriel.”

His experience is backed with an innate desire for knowledge, inspiring him to put new information to use for the betterment of the breed. Connealy has had an array of industry experiences, from interning in Argentina with an Angus breeding consultant to regularly hosting both domestic and international tour groups at his family’s ranch.

“We are fortunate to have Gabriel Connealy representing Angus at the 2023 NCBA Young Cattlemen’s Conference,” said Jaclyn Boester, Angus Foundation executive director. “We know he will take full advantage of this opportunity to enhance his knowledge and grow as a young leader for our industry.”

Kraft earns junior Silver award

Tyler Kraft, Fort Collins, Colo., has earned the National Junior Angus Association’s Silver award, according to Caitlyn Brandt, events and junior activities director of the American Angus Association in Saint Joseph, Mo.

Kraft is the 18-year-old son of Cheri Kraft and attends Heritage Christian Academy. He is a member of the NJAA and the Colorado Junior Angus Association.

He has participated in local, state, regional and national shows. At the National Junior Angus Show, Kraft participated in the livestock judging contest. In 2022 he participated in the Leaders Engaged in Angus Development conference and the Raising the Bar conference and attended the Angus Convention.

He has submitted weight data to the Angus Herd Improvement Records.

The Silver award is the second level of the NJAA Recognition Program that began in 1972. Junior Angus breeders must apply for the award, then meet point requirements in many areas of participation before receiving the honor. Applicants are evaluated in areas of junior Angus association activities and leadership, participation in showmanship, contests and shows, using performance testing to improve their herd and their progress in producing and merchandising Angus cattle.

The NJAA promotes the involvement of young people in raising Angus cattle, while also providing leadership and self-development opportunities for the nearly 4,500 active members nationwide.