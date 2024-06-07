2024 Colorado Breed Bash Results

Colorado youth gathered June 1-2, at the Morgan County Fairgrounds, for skill contests, cattle exhibition opportunities, and practice for Junior Nationals.

BRUSH, Colo. — Youth from across Colorado’s cattle industry gathered June 1 and 2, 2024, at the Morgan County Fairgrounds, for skill contests, cattle exhibition opportunities, and practice for Junior Nationals.

In the Breed Bash’s salesmanship contest, teams of two made mock sale pitches about their animal to improve their communication skills. In speech, they addressed the beef industry’s challenges and benefits; and in the photography, their love for agriculture was captured through the camera lens in more than 30 unique entries. The Quiz Bowl pitted 50 youth in randomly assigned teams in bracketed contests to test their cattle industry knowledge. Colorado youth participated from Craig to La Junta.

The stiff competition continued in the youth showmanship contests, judged by Gabriel Leone of Fowler. The registered cattle exhibited in breed-specific shows were evaluated and discussed by show judge Stratton Wotowey of Kersey. He then called back each breed Grand Champion to select the overall prize — Multi-Breed Supreme in female, bull and steer categories.

Breed Bash was a collaborative effort by junior advisers from Colorado’s Angus, Charolais, Hereford, Limousin, Mini Hereford, Shorthorn and Simmental associations. Numerous monetary patrons, including summit-level sponsors Morgan County Commissioners and Trans Ova, aided the volunteers in putting on the 2024 Breed Bash. Courtesy exhibitor photos are available on https://shelbykmarketing or https://www.facebook.com/coloradobreedbash .

Breed Bash results include:

Photo contest

Junior division – Adley Blach, champion; Claire Parker, reserve champion.

Intermediate division – Trotter Thomas, champion; Beck Paulsen, reserve champion.

Senior division – Jacee Sumpter, champion; Samantha Campbell, reserve champion.

Breed Bash photo winners are, from left, Jacee Sumpter, Samantha Campbell, Trotter Thomas, Beck Paulsen, Adley Blach and Claire Parker. More than 30 prints depicting agriculture competed for the prizes in three age divisions. Photo by Shelby K Marketing 24-BB-Photo-winners

Salesmanship Team contest

Junior division – Easton and Sutton Hill, champion; Tanner and Rylen Kreps, reserve champion.

Intermediate division – Emily and Jacob Lori, champion; Claire Parker and Mattie Chamberlin, reserve champion.

Senior division – Cashley Chamberlin and Paige Parker, champion; Beck Paulsen and Jacee Sumpter, reserve champion.

Breed Bash sales team winners are, from left, Beck Paulsen, Jacee Sumpter, Cashley Chamberlain, Paige Parker, Claire Parker, Mattie Chamberlain, Jacob Lori, Emily Lori, Rylen Kreps, Tanner Kreps, Sutton Hill and Easton Hill. The mock sale pitches created a dialog with the judge to mimic interaction with a potential buyer on the ranch. Photo by Shelby K Marketing 24-BB-Sales-team-winners

Speech contest

Junior division – Brentlee Braunsroth, champion; Rylen Kreps, reserve champion.

Intermediate division – Jayme Gittlein, champion; Beck Paulsen, reserve champion.

Senior division – Tyla Thomas, champion; Paige Parker, reserve champion.

Breed Bash speech contest winners are, from left, Tyla Thomas, Paige Parker, Beck Paulsen, Jayme Gittlein, Rylen Kreps and Brentlee Braunsroth. Topics ranged from emission misconceptions to the traits best for selecting their heifer project. Photo by Shelby K Marketing 24-BB-Speech-winners

Quiz Bowl

Jacee Sumpter, Beck Paulsen, Diem Schuppe and Flore Inscoe, champion team; and Paige Parker, Harper Fabrizius and Sophie Groshans, reserve champion team.

Breed Bash quiz bowl winners included, from left, Beck Paulsen, Diem Schuppe, Jacee Sumpter, Paige Parker, Harper Fabrizius and Sophie Groshans. About 50 youth were randomly assigned to teams and fielded questions about the beef industry, with buzzers slapping to ring in with potential answers to Rick Leone’s verbal questions. Photo by Shelby K Marketing 24-BB-Quiz-Bowl

Showmanship

Judge: Gabriel Leone

Pee-Wee All-breeds Showmanship – Tanner Kreps, champion; Amado Grijalva, reserve champion.

Junior All-breeds Showmanship – Rylen Kreps, champion; Harper Fabrizius, reserve champion.

Intermediate All-breeds Showmanship – Trotter Thomas, champion; Mataya Kraft, reserve champion

Senior All-breeds Showmanship – Jacee Sumpter, champion; Tyla Thomas, reserve champion.

Angus only – Cole Sumpter, junior champion; Hazel Payne, junior reserve; Mataya Kraft, intermediate champion; Cashley Chambers, intermediate reserve; Jacee Sumpter, senior champion; Tristan Lutchka, senior reserve. Jacee Sumpter advanced to the breed’s junior nationals in Madison, Wis., as Colorado’s showman representative.

Mini Herefords only – Kallaway Lorenzo, peewee winner, Tayvn Lock, junior winner, Reese Lock, intermediate winner, and Allison Griffin, senior winner who all gaining points in the breed’s Colorado Battle Series.

Multi-Breed Overall Breed Bash Supreme

Judge: Stratton Wotowey

MULTI-BREED SUPREME HEIFER – Sutton Hill with his Charolais Grand Champion Female.

MULTI-BREED SUPREME BULL – Samantha Campbell with her Hereford Grand Champion Bull.

MULTI-BREED SUPREME STEER – Emanuel Vasquez with his Angus Grand Champion Steer.

INDIVIDUAL BREED SHOWS (all animals are registered)

Judge: Stratton Wotowey

Angus Highlights

Junior advisers –Cheri Kraft, Randall Rumsey and Katie Payne.

Bred and Owned Angus Heifers – Ty Kraft with Kraft Ellie MV 3201, champion; and Clay Kraft with Kraft Lady C 2323, reserve champion.

Phenotype and Genotype Angus Females (judged on EPDs and live with combined score winning) – Clayton Barch with Go Ms Dynamic 123L, champion; and Ty Kraft with Kraft Ellie MV 3201, reserve champion.

Owned Angus Heifers – Clayton Barch with Go Ms Dynamic 123L, champion; and Clayton Barch with JCAT Blackcap May 301, reserve champion.

Owned Angus Cow/Calf pairs – Jacee Sumpter with BNWZ Winnie 2205, champion.

Supreme Angus females – Ty Kraft with Kraft Ellie MV 3201, Grand Champion Angus Female; Clayton Barch with Go Ms Dynamic 123L, Reserve Grand Champion Angus Female.

Bred and Owned Angus bulls – Michael Voloshin with VL Rim 2282, Grand Champion Angus Bull; and Tristan Lutchka with La Incentive 123, Reserve Grand Champion Angus Bull.

Registered Angus steers – Emanuel Vasquez with Kraft Ashland 3-9750, Grand Champion Angus Steer and Multi-Breed Supreme Steer; and Hattie Self with Kraft Ashland 3-0154, Reserve Grand Champion Angus Steer.

Charolais Highlights

Junior adviser – Mitch and Lea Rohr.

Charolais Heifers – Sutton Hill with White Rose Kiki 229K, Grand Champion Charolais Heifer and Multi-Breed Supreme Female; and Jayme Gittlein, Reserve Grand Champion Charolais Heifer.

Hereford Highlights

Junior adviser – Chris Dias.

Hereford Heifers – Samantha Campbell with KJ TWJ 907E Chateau 387L ET, Grand Champion Hereford Heifer; and Easton Hill with CCR 0183 Donna 373, Reserve Grand Champion Hereford Heifer.

Bred and Owned Hereford Bulls – Samantha Campbell with SLC Mr Cash Baby KEL2, Grand Champion Hereford Bull and Multi-Breed Supreme Bull; and Samantha Campbell with SLC Mr Deuce LLL5, Reserve Grand Champion Hereford Bull.

Supreme Hereford Animal – Samantha Campbell with KJ TWJ 907E Chateau 387L ET, breed supreme.

Mini Hereford Highlights

Junior advisers – Breena Inscoe and Luke Arnold.

Mini Hereford Heifers – Rileigh White with T3C Emery, Grand Champion Mini Hereford Heifer; and Rileigh White with T3C Nellie, Reserve Grand Champion Mini Hereford Heifer.

Mini Hereford Bulls – Payton Crank with MFFA Nacho Man, Grand Champion Mini Hereford Bull; and Amado Grijalva with Rockindlo Sting, Reserve Grand Champion Mini Hereford Bull.

Mini Hereford Steers – Rileigh White with WW Golden Fire, Grand Champion Mini Hereford Steer; and Roma Inscoe with SHC Luciano 11E, Reserve Grand Champion Mini Hereford Steer.

Shorthorn Highlights

Junior adviser – Rick Leone.

Shorthorn Heifers – Reese Lock with BSS By the Moonlight, Grand Champion Shorthorn Heifer; and Paige Parker with Goose, Reserve Grand Champion Shorthorn Heifer.

Shorthorn-Plus Heifers – Reese Lock with RNR Kiss and Tell, Grand Champion Shorthorn-Plus Heifer; and Reese Lock with Getcha Some Thing To Believe In, Reserve Grand Champion Shorthorn-Plus Heifer.

Shorthorn-Plus Steers – Donavyn West with Rupert, Grand Champion Shorthorn-Plus Steer; and Claire Parker with Calvin, Reserve Grand Champion Shorthorn-Plus Steer.

Simmental Highlights

Simmental Junior advisers –Paul and Nia Hill, and Susan Russell.

Simmental Heifers – Easton Hill with KLER/GANA Loretta L010, Grand Champion Simmental Heifer; and Harper Fabrizius with FABZ Lydia 302L, Reserve Grand Champion Simmental Heifer.

SimGenetic Percentage Heifers – Sutton Hill with KLER Beauty Doll 399L, Grand Champion Percentage Simmental Heifer; and Jason Dias with JC Miss Coco 10L ET, Reserve Grand Champion Percentage Simmental Heifer.

Bred and Owned Simmental Bulls– Jason Dias with OHL Land Slide 6265L, Grand Champion Simmental Bull.

All Other Breeds H ighlights

Limousin junior advisers – Nan Thomas and Julie Ochsner.

AOB Heifers (registered Lim-Flex, Maine-Anjou, Maintainer, and Red Angus shown) – Trotter Thomas with TFOR Ladyhood 024L (Lim-Flex), Grand Champion AOB Heifer; and Tyla Thomas with TFOR Leona 064L ET (Lim-Flex), Reserve Grand Champion AOB Heifer.