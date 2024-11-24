2024 Colorado State University Crops Clinic

Colorado State University is announcing registration for the 2024 Crops Clinic is now open. Dates are Dec. 5 and 6. Location is the Julesburg Community Center, 102 W. 6th St, Julesburg, Co. The meeting will be offered both in-person and remotely via Zoom links.

Fourteen certified crop adviser credits will be offered, which will include one nutrient management, four soil and water, five pest management, and four crop management credits. In addition, pesticide applicator recertification credits will be offered in catagories 101, 102, 103, and commercial pesticide applicator credits 303, and 114. Cost is $100 per person.

Registration can be accomplished at the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2024-crops-clinic-registration-1055130155699 .

In addition, more information can be found at: https://goldenplains.extension.colostate.edu/programs/agriculture/ .