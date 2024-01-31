2024 Dairy MAX scholarship applications now open

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Dairy MAX is committed to strengthening agriculture and sustaining a viable future for dairy farming. One way that Dairy MAX shows this commitment is the Dairy MAX scholarship program, which supports local dairy farm families while investing in future generations. Dairy MAX will continue the program this spring and award three $2,500 academic scholarships. Scholarship applications are now open until March 31, 2024.

“In the past 17 years, Dairy MAX has awarded more than $90,000 in scholarships to students committed to the future of agriculture and strengthening the future of the dairy industry,” said Todd Green, Dairy MAX vice president of industry image and relations. “The Dairy MAX scholarship program allows the organization to support the next generation of the dairy industry and play a role in these young people advancing their education.”

To be eligible for the Dairy MAX scholarship, students must reside in the Dairy MAX region, be a graduating high school senior or an undergraduate student currently enrolled in college and be a child of a dairy farmer, child of a dairy farm employee or an FFA/4-H dairy show participant.

“The future of the dairy industry is bright, and we are proud to support students who will be assets to the industry’s future,” said Green.

Investing in the recipients’ education propels dairy to feed the world while nourishing communities. The 2024 scholarship applications are now open and will close on March 31, 2024. For a complete list of eligibility requirements and information about applying, visit https://www.dairymax.org/dairy/scholarships .