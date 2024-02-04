2024 Farm Bill Decisions webinar

STERLING, Colo. — The March 15 deadline for farmers to make their ARC/PLC decisions for the 2024 crop year is fast approaching. In an effort to provide growers with the most up to date information needed to make this important decision, Colorado State University Extension and the USDA Farm Service Agency have teamed up to conduct a Farm Bill Decisions webinar.

The webinar will be held Thursday, Feb. 8 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Topics to be addressed are: 2024 Ag Commodity Outlook, the payment outlook in 2024 for ARC-CO/PLC for the major program crops in Colorado.

The webinar is free but you must preregister at this web link https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUodO-prTMtGdCiwVxKFoN9w6BWly7dppIE .

To get a copy of the registration link, contact Brent Young at brent.young@colostate.edu .