Mr. and Mrs. Truck with the 2024 GMC Canyon.

MrTruckPhoto

I’m reviewing a 2024 GMC Canyon AT4X AEV, a very capable off-road, mid-size truck. Fuel mileage isn’t great as it’s made for rock climbing, but I did get 17 mpg on the highway. The Environmental Protection Agency rates this truck 16 city, 16 highway and 16 combined. It’s kind of like a hybrid but lower. I took the family and the Canyon to Bunce School Trail west of Lyons in the Rockies. The Canyon is made for rock climbing with a 3-inch-plus lift, front and rear locking axles. It also features a 2.7L inline for cylinder gas engine with turbo producing 310 horsepower and 430 torque. Plenty of power and a torque monster using eight speed automatic transmission.

With the AEV package you get heavy duty bumpers, skid plates for transfer case and axles. Fender flares, 35-inch tires give it the tough look similar to a Ford Raptor and Ram TRX. The rock rail is great for protecting the body under the doors but does not work as a running board so we brought steps to get my whole crew loaded.

The truck has several crawl modes and camera’s galore — GM is the camera king. The front camera and under the frame cameras let you know how close the cliff is and what holes you are driving over. Hard steel Salta wheels are ready for any rocks that hit your wheels. The spare tire is so large it won’t fit under the truck and takes up a one-quarter of the bed. The the tailgate has a compartment to store your shotgun.

The secret to the smooth highway ride and the fun trail ride is the automatic DSSV Multimatic shocks.

Inside the trim is white with red stitching and red seat patches. A nice feature is that you can charge two phones in the center console wirelessly. My favorite options are the Head Up Display on the windshield and the adaptive cruise control.

First in the segment a few years ago was the trailer brake controller it has to tow a maximum 5,000-pound trailer.

But don’t forget it’s a luxury truck with heated seats, heated steering wheel, eight-way power drivers and cooled seat. All that for only $68,030 manufacturers suggested retail price. Think of it as a big, air-conditioned side by side with a premium Bose audio system, 11.3 inch center touch screen and Google. See the video at https://MrTruck.TV .