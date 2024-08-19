All roads lead to fun as the 2024 Nebraska State Fair kicks off Friday, Aug. 23, at Fonner Park in Grand Island.

“We are so excited for the 155th annual celebration of all things Nebraska that is the State Fair,” said Jaime Parr, Nebraska State Fair executive director. “The entertainment, animals, competitions, vendors and food are all ready for fair guests to enjoy. There is so much fun planned for 2024.”

Among the exciting new attractions this year are drone and fireworks shows, the Lunch Bunch promotion, a jumping pillow and a collection of new entertainers, including the World of Wonders and Tumbleweed Crossing.

Each Friday, Saturday and Sunday night after dark the skies will light up with dazzling fireworks followed by more than 300 dancing drones moving in unison. Shows will start at approximately 10:15 p.m.

The Lunch Bunch promotion is a way for fairgoers to enjoy lunch on the fair. On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Aug. 28-30, when you purchase a $12 gate admission at the fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., you will receive a $12 food voucher good at any concession stand at the fair. Likewise, admission purchased for senior citizens or children ($6 admission price) will receive a $6 food voucher.

Kids and adults will all enjoy a jump on the new oversized jumping pillow in the Family Fun Zone. It is exactly what it sounds like — a large, in-ground pillow. Just one of many free family-friendly play areas to explore at the fair.

Under the majestic big top, World of Wonders immerses guests in the world of extraordinary acts from daring sword swallowers to mesmerizing fire eaters. It’s sure to be a jaw-dropping experience. This free event takes place three times a day, with an additional fourth show on Saturdays, in the Aurora Coop Park.

Tumbleweed Crossing, an award winning comedy wild west gunfight stunt show, takes visitors on a zany trip back to the wild west where laughs fly like bullets and hilarity is the law of the land. The free event takes place three times each afternoon in the Grand District.

“We know families from all over Nebraska come to the state fair for many reasons,” Parr said. “But no matter who is coming, we believe all roads do lead to fun at this year’s fair.”

Opening day is Friday, Aug. 23. Admission on that day is free until noon. Admission tickets are still available online and at Pump & Pantry for $10. Tickets are $12 at the gate. Tuesday is $3 Tuesday, where admission is $3 and many vendors will have specials across the grounds.

As always, there are a number of special ticketed events at this year’s fair.

The Nebraska Lottery Series features seven days of high-quality national touring acts, including Christian stars Casting Crowns and Anne Wilson on Sunday, Aug. 25; the Older Nebraskans Day concert featuring the Gatlin Brothers and Lorrie Morgan on Monday, Aug. 26; classic rockers the Little River Band, with a winner from the Fairest Showdown Battle of the Bands, on Tuesday, Aug. 27; country star Riley Green, with another winner from the Fairest Showdown Battle of the Bands, on Wednesday, Aug. 28; pioneers of “norteño” music, Los Huracanes del Norte, on Thursday, Aug. 29; Red Dirt stars Turnpike Troubadours with special guests Shane Smith and the Saints on Friday, Aug. 30; and the Saturday night, Aug. 31, series-closing act, Yung Gravy with opening act Tayler Holder. Tickets for all shows are available at statefair.org .

For those looking for action with bucking bulls, the Stampede Series features the Ultimate Bullriding Tour on Friday, Aug. 23, and Ultimate Bullfighters Tour on Saturday, Aug. 24. Both thrilling events are in the U.S. Foods Outdoor Arena.

And for those who enjoy revved up engines of motorsports, the Motoplex of Norfolk Twisted Chrome Series features the Nebraska Bush Pullers Truck and Tractor Pull on Sunday, Sept. 1, and the Nebraska Demolition Derby Championship on Monday, Sept. 2. Both events are in the motorsports park in TD Landing.

“There is so much to keep track of and enjoy,” said Courtney Glock, Nebraska State Fair marketing director. “We strongly encourage guests to download the new and improved Nebraska State Fair app to help schedule your visits. You can find out about all the entertainment, vendors and food options as well as see maps and schedules.”

As always, the Nebraska State Fair is proud to have free on-site parking for guests as well as free convenient shuttle buses from Sam’s Club and Central Community College at the top of every hour.

The Nebraska State Fair has become a beloved tradition, bringing together communities from across the state to celebrate agriculture, entertainment and heritage. Glock said this year’s fair promises to be just that: 11 days of memory-making experiences.

“We are very excited to bring in some new features including our new jumping pillow, another 1868 Foundation Truck Raffle, drone and fireworks show and much more,” said Glock. “If you haven’t been to the fair, or you haven’t been in years, we want you to come join us. The addition of shade, seating and misting fans will help to ensure even on the sunniest days, you’re able to enjoy the last taste of summer.”

With the theme, All Roads Lead to Fun, the 2024 Nebraska State Fair is Aug. 23-Sept. 2 at Fonner Park in Grand Island. The fair has drawn more than 4 million visitors to its home in Grand Island since 2010. More information about agricultural events and competitions, carnival entertainment, and other musical performances is available at statefair.org .