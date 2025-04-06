2025/2026 NAWG officers begin 1 year terms

The National Association of Wheat Growers welcomed its new officer team at Commodity Classic 2025 in Denver. These officers will begin their one-year terms, continuing NAWG’s mission to promote the needs of our nation’s wheat growers.

Pat Clements of Kentucky will serve as president, Jamie Kress of Idaho will serve as vice president, Nathan Keane of Montana will serve as treasurer, and Chris Tanner of Kansas will serve as secretary. Keeff Felty of Oklahoma will take on the role of past president. These officers were elected on Jan. 16, 2025, during NAWG’s annual meeting in Washington, D.C.

“We are excited to have these dedicated and strong leaders serving on the NAWG officer team,” said Chandler Goule, NAWG CEO. “Their combined experience and passion will help us continue to build a better future for wheat growers and rural America.”

Nebraska Extension Zone 1 advocate receives NACEB award

Nebraska Association of County Extension Boards members come from all walks of life, but they all have one thing in common: a passion for Nebraska Extension.

The NACEB held its annual meeting on Feb. 4, recognizing Elaine Pile as its 2025 Outstanding Advocate. The NACEB consists of county extension board members from all 93 counties across the state that the University of Nebraska Extension serves.

“Elaine Pile is a tireless champion for Nebraska Extension. For 18 years, she’s served on the Scotts Bluff/Morrill Counties Extension Board, often as secretary and treasurer. She dedicates her time and resources to attending other county board meetings and spreading the word about NACEB and its vital advocacy work,” said Brenda Corman, NACEB awards committee chair.

Pile was “very surprised” to receive the award and says her secret to success as an advocate is telling her story. “One of the things they (NACEB) stresses to us is to tell our story with extension.”

Her story goes all the back to when her dad would use the extension agent for questions he had on the farm. Pile was driving one day when she heard a PSA on the Master Gardener program and thought it sounded like fun. “I joined the Master Gardener program in 2000, and it was around three years later that Jim Schild (retired Nebraska Extension Educator) asked me if I’d be interested in serving on the extension board.”

Pile has been an NACEB director since 2009. She was instrumental in securing Presidential Medal of Service plaques for every county Extension office, recognizing the invaluable contributions of local boards. She spearheaded the creation of promotional banners highlighting Nebraska Extension and NACEB’s impact. Pile is also a 25-year Master Gardener, where she coordinates public service announcements and judges horticultural exhibits.

On Feb. 4, Pile was in Lincoln for the NACEB meeting and advocating for the University of Nebraska System. This year, the Nebraska Legislature is looking to cut funding for the university in its biennial budget. “I don’t think a lot of people realize the importance and the opportunities extension provides. It’s our job to let them know of its importance across the state.”

A leader and champion for NACEB and Nebraska Extension, she has been instrumental in building NACEB into an influential advocacy organization.

“Elaine’s passion for Extension goes beyond her NACEB duties as she promotes programs and their impacts to local clientele, county boards, state legislators and our National Delegation on a regular basis. Her commitment to the University of Nebraska Extension is recognized across Nebraska by her peers, faculty, staff, and administration,” said Rob Eirich, Zone 1 Coordinator and Nebraska Extension educator in Scottsbluff.