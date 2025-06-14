2025-26 FFA state officers elected

The 2025-26 Kansas FFA State Officer Team was announced and installed at the final session of the 97th Kansas FFA Convention, May 28-30, 2025 on the Kansas State University campus.

President, Lilly Hulse, from the Minneapolis FFA Chapter

Vice President, Dustin Denton, from the Valley Heights FFA Chapter

Secretary, Marisa Wasinger, from the Hays FFA Chapter

Treasurer, Maggie Chandler, from the Neodesha FFA Chapter

Reporter, Bricen Benyshek, from the Concordia FFA Chapter

Sentinel, Ally Rietcheck, from the Pike Eudora FFA Chapter

The Kansas FFA Association is excited to welcome these individuals and how they will lead the organization through the next year. Their year of service will include chapter visits, hosting various FFA workshops, attending contests and helping plan next year’s Kansas FFA State Convention.

Valley Heights FFA member recognized as State Star Farmer

Valley Heights FFA member Dustin Denton was recognized as the State Star Farmer, one of the association’s top honors, during the 97th Kansas FFA Convention, May 28-30, 2025, on the Kansas State University campus.

Each year, the Kansas FFA Association recognizes three FFA members who have the top Supervised Agricultural Experience programs with the Star Farmer, Star in Agribusiness and Star in Ag Placement awards. The Star competitions are sponsored by Farm Credit Associations of Kansas, United Bank and Trust and Kansas Farm Bureau.

Denton’s SAE is in Beef Entrepreneurship and Beef Placement. Through his entrepreneurship SAE, Denton has built a profitable and continually expanding cattle operation, now managing a herd of 32 mature cows. His responsibilities and sources of income have diversified as his business has grown. In his placement SAE, Denton works at Springhill Herefords, where he has gained valuable experience in daily cattle operations and developed skills in machinery operation. His next steps include attaining a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree to practice on large animals in rural Kansas, while also continuing to grow his personal cow herd.

Denton is the son of John and Angela Denton. His FFA chapter adviser is Carrie Husband.

Other finalists include: NC District – Josie Kueser, Ellsworth FFA; SC District – Jase Beltz, Canton-Galva FFA; SE District – Maggie Chandler, Neodesha FFA.

Lyndon FFA member recognized as State Star Agribusiness

Lyndon FFA member Ethan Kneisler was recognized as the State Star in Agribusiness, one of the association’s top honors, during the 97th Kansas FFA Convention, May 28-30, 2025, on the Kansas State University campus.

Each year, the Kansas FFA Association recognizes three FFA members who have the top Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) programs with the Star Farmer, Star in Agribusiness and Star in Ag Placement awards. The Star competitions are sponsored by Farm Credit Associations of Kansas, United Bank and Trust and Kansas Farm Bureau.

Kneisler has two SAE projects: Jimmy’s Custom Wrapping and Kneisler Cattle Service. He launched Jimmy’s Custom Wrapping in 2021 after purchasing a Vermeer bale wrapper, offering baleage services to local producers. His second business, Kneisler Cattle Service, began in 2020 and includes clipping, fitting and artificial insemination services for cattle producers. Both businesses have grown steadily with the support and guidance of his parents.

Other finalists include: NC District – McKenzie Baker, Washington County FFA; NE District – Noah Bartel, Holton FFA, NW District – Clay Guttery, Osborne FFA; SC District – Emilee Remmers, Centre FFA.

Neodesha FFA member recognized as State Star in Ag Placement

Neodesha FFA member Tucker Leck was recognized as the State Star in Ag Placement, one of the association’s top honors, during the 97th Kansas FFA Convention, May 28-30, 2025, on the Kansas State University campus.

Each year, the Kansas FFA Association recognizes three FFA members who have the top Supervised Agricultural Experience programs with the Star Farmer, Star in Agribusiness and Star in Ag Placement awards. The Star competitions are sponsored by Farm Credit Associations of Kansas, United Bank and Trust and Kansas Farm Bureau.

Leck’s SAE is in agriculture placement at Leck Family Enterprises. His role supports a diverse operation focused on producing high-quality show pigs, French bulldogs and farm-fresh eggs. The swine herd includes 20 sows with an emphasis on crossbred and purebred genetics, while the French bulldog program consists of 16 females and two males. Tucker also helps manage a 39-hen egg facility, focusing on nutrition and biosecurity. With over 2,500 hours invested since his freshman year, Tucker has gained hands-on experience in swine production, neonatal care, breeding and feed management.

Other finalists include: EC District – Mason Mitzner, Prairie View FFA; NC District – Landon Albrecht, Southeast of Saline FFA; NE District – Madeline Bontrager, Holton FFA, NW District – Adleigh Zieger, Hoxie FFA; SC District – Jackson McCurry, Andale FFA; SW District – Grady Gleason, Garden City FFA.

Three individuals earn Honorary State FFA Degrees

Three individuals were honored for their support of the Kansas FFA with their Honorary FFA Degree during the 97th Kansas FFA Convention, May 28–30, 2025, on the Kansas State University campus.

Kasie Bogart is the adviser for the Arkansas City FFA Chapter and currently serves as the 2024–2025 President of the Kansas Association of Agricultural Educators. She is a proud Kansas native and former FFA member from the Arkansas FFA Chapter.

Mike Smith currently serves as the Chair of the Kansas FFA Foundation Board. He is the founder and chairman of Ag 1 Source, a sponsor of the Employability Skills Leadership Development Event. Smith was named the Kansas FFA Star Farmer in 1972.

Beth Stuewe currently serves as the Director of Online Student Success and Advising at Kansas State University Online. A former FFA member from the Girard FFA Chapter, Steuwe has been a dedicated volunteer at the Kansas FFA State Convention since 2009, most notably serving as the director of registration for the past 13 years.

Broeckelman honored with VIP Citation

Robert Broeckelman of Wichita received the VIP Citation Award for his exceptional service to Kansas FFA during the 97th Kansas FFA Convention, May 28–30, 2025, on the Kansas State University campus.

Broeckelman has been a lifelong advocate and supporter of Kansas FFA, beginning as a member of the Oakley FFA Chapter. He served as Kansas FFA state vice president in 1966–1967 and later helped launch the very first Washington Leadership Conference in 1970–1971. After graduating from K-State, he taught agriculture in Norton, Kan., for five years, then returned to Manhattan to serve as state executive secretary for Kansas FFA for another five years.

Following his time with FFA, Broeckelman spent 33 years with Farm Credit before retiring. His dedication has left a lasting legacy in the Kansas FFA community, and the organization was honored to recognize his exceptional service and lifelong commitment to FFA through the VIP Citation this year.

FFA VIP Citation Awards are bestowed upon individuals who have dedicated many years of service to FFA and agricultural education, supporting the leadership and experiences provided by FFA.

Kansas FFA Golden Owl Recipient announced

Melissa Bertz, agricultural education teacher and FFA adviser at Prairie View High School in the East Central FFA District, received the 2025 Kansas State Golden Owl Award during the 97th Kansas FFA Convention, May 28–30, 2025, on the Kansas State University campus.

Bertz has taught for 40 years, including seven years at Prairie View, and has mentored 10 students to become teachers, including ag education teachers. She has helped her students achieve success through FFA Degrees, Proficiency Awards, Leadership Roles at both the state and the national level, including national chapter award recognition. Throughout her career, she has maintained a commitment to providing a broad foundation of knowledge and instilling a desire to learn and seek answers.

Regional winners included: Emma Lehmann, Neodesha High School – Southeast District; Elissa Mullinix, Manhattan High School – North Central District; Steve Buss, Jefferson West High School – Northeast District; Lauren VanAllen, Clearwater High School – South Central District; Kelly Sipes, Stanton County High School – Southwest District; and Janet Gottstine, Logan High School – Northwest District. The Golden Owl program recognizes and rewards outstanding agricultural educators for their dedication and hard work in shaping the future of our industry. This program is made possible by Nationwide Insurance. Nationwide supports the future of the agriculture community through meaningful sponsorships of national and local organizations. In conjunction with the Golden Owl Award, Nationwide is donating $5,000 to the Kansas FFA Foundation to further support the personal and professional growth of students, teachers and advisers alike. Bertz will receive $3,000 and the Golden Owl Award trophy. Nominees will receive $500 and an engraved plaque to each regional winner.

Established by Nationwide, the Golden Owl Award honors the hard work of agricultural educators and provides additional resources to enhance their programs. This year, the award program is recognizing exceptional ag educators in 13 states, including Kansas.

“As the demand for agricultural education grows, we are proud to recognize and support these incredible teachers,” said Brad Liggett, president of agribusiness at Nationwide. “Their unwavering commitment to students and agriculture is inspiring, and we are grateful for their contributions to the industry.”